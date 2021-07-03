University of Nebraska at Omaha spring dean's list

More than 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
1,428 students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
3,085 students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The following area students were recognized:
Chancellor’s list
Fremont: Chloe Guadalupe Beltrand, Michel Monserrat Carranza Bernal, Hannah Michelle Bussa, Cali Rose Carritt, Jasmin L. Guel, Keegan T. Kenney, Destiny Klanecky, Hannah Marie Leeper, Hunter Anthony Little, Derek Scott Manske, Justin Michael Pettit, Karla M. Zavala.
Hooper: Sierra Ann Beacom, Bailey Licht, Shae L. Moeller.
Kennard: Sydney Claire Andreasen.
Lyons: Cassidy Lea Mentink.
Mead: Jaden Jane Felty, Ana Marie Leise.
Morse Bluff: Zander Grey Gibney.
Nickerson: Nathan Michael Taylor.
Oakland: Laurence Ryan Brands, Grace Ellen Maline, Connor Micheal Mockenhaupt.
Snyder: Hannah Rae Hunke.
Valley: Richard Christopher Miller, Benjamin Ray Wilson, Kamden Kray Zeller.
Wahoo: Christina Lorraine Courie, Caleb Ryan McGill, McKayla Nicole Most, Paige M. Peterson, Noah Douglas Polacek, Katie Adeline Spicka, Jonathan James Wotipka.
Waterloo: Caitlin Renee Caveye, Stephanie Marie Conner.
West Point: Hannah Elizabeth Hrbek.
Yutan: Anthony Michael Boone, Joel Micah Pleskac.
Dean’s list
Arlington: Madeline Kay Foreman, Destiny Jo Hendry, Taylor Lynn Wakefield.
Dodge: Hunter James Poland.
Fremont: Ryan Acuna, Cami Rose Bisson, Deven Ryan Brown, Steven Robert Buer, Jr., Napat Chairatanatrai, Brittnee Nichole Cook, Miranda Cornett, Giovanni A. Cortave, Garrett Michael Divis, Kenneth Roy Drucker, Grant Robert Frickenstein, Sharayah Tyanne Green, Jaeden Renae Greser, Alyssa Grosse, Shiloh Renae Hansen, Bryant Johnson, Trevor James Kjeldgaard, Kaylee M. Lahti, Kaitlynn Rose Leffler, Alexa M. Marsh, Juanita Lupita Mendoza, Erin Montgomery, Mason James Moore, Logan Nole Mueller, Rylee L. Mumford, Jackson C. Piercy, Clarice Joanne Ramig, Kevin Ramirez, Preston John Reiger, Matthew Earl Rohloff, Ashley Odalis Salguero, Alexis Lily Ann Saxton, Ben Thomas Schulz, Jaylen Kathleen Semrad, Conner Leigh Tacner, Miah Vakiner, Toribio Villasenor Jr., Brock Yannone Walla.
Hooper: Madalyn May Adair, Breanna Lynn Smith.
Howells: Emily Rose Ritzdorf.
Kennard: Alyssa DiMauro, Jodi D. Janoe, Sarah Johnson, Cadence Eleanor Junker.
Lyons: Julisa Guadalupe Prieto-Garcia.
Mead: Katlyn Geneis Kavan.
Morse Bluff: Brandt Yannone Walla.
Nickerson: Hannia Salazar.
Oakland: Thomas John Maline, Trishtian Lynn McNeill.
Valley: Mazzy Terese Johnson, Carter Allen Larson, Benjamin Andrew Schnatz, Michayla Marie Stawniak, Allison Elaine Wilson.
Wahoo: Mallory Joyce Lindstrom, Sydney Rae Moline, Morgan Marie Petrovic, Faith Geraldine Polacek, Mary Claire Privett, Mikayla Jo Reeves, Seth Ryan Varner, Grace Wirka.
Waterloo: Alexie Kay Lynn Berggren, Patrick Ray Caveye, Isabelle Ryann Danielson, John Dunbar, Ethan Thomas Hall, Evan D. Kopiasz, Thomas Kotschwar, Justin David Morris, Andrew Allen Nelson, Matthew Aaron West.
West Point: Lorena Michelle Arias, Marissa Isabel Barrios, Kirsten Jane Ernesti, Gregory Allen Michael Johnson, Mireya Rodriguez-Madueno, Natalie Perez, Cristina Saldana, Xavier Steffensmeier, Riley Jean Throener, Kaitlyn Marie Watson, Joshua John Wordekemper.
Yutan: Daniel J. Baulisch, Katherine Anne Bliss, Daleigha Marie Ford, Allan Richard Leahy, Joshua Douglas Trede.