University of Nebraska at Omaha spring dean's list

More than 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

1,428 students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

3,085 students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The following area students were recognized:

Chancellor’s list

Fremont: Chloe Guadalupe Beltrand, Michel Monserrat Carranza Bernal, Hannah Michelle Bussa, Cali Rose Carritt, Jasmin L. Guel, Keegan T. Kenney, Destiny Klanecky, Hannah Marie Leeper, Hunter Anthony Little, Derek Scott Manske, Justin Michael Pettit, Karla M. Zavala.