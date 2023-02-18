More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Ames: Shandra Dauel, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Jarrett Jay Poessnecker, College of Business, business administration.

Arlington: Hailey Brenn, College of Business, business administration; Madison Lee Brennfoerder, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Josh Iossi, College of Engineering, undeclared undergraduate; Julia Landauer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ethan McGee, College of Engineering, pre-mechanical engineering; Johna Moural, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Natalie Taft, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.

Cedar Bluffs: Jonnie Mahrt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Skylar Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Colon: Teresa Quinn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Samuel Joseph Vrana, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

Dodge: Hunter James Poland, College of Engineering, computer engineering.

Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, marketing; Brady Benson, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Alex Berry, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Haley Marie Bogenreif, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Deven Ryan Brown, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Moriah Faith Cash, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Lauren Clapper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Keithen Cudly, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Elli Marie Dahl, College of Business, finance; Jackson Decker, College of Business, business administration; Elise Estudillo, College of Business, accounting; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, accounting; Dawson Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, computer science; Emma Hanson, Explore Center, pre-health; Yukina Higashi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Miriam Huss, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Marcos Linarte Garcia, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Shane Miller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason James Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Micah Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Katelyn Louise Morton, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Mueller, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Nau, College of Business, actuarial science; Nick Nemec, College of Business, supply chain management; Kenzie O’Flaherty, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Christian Peterson, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Josie Pettis, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Carter Richmond, College of Business, business administration; Makenzie Anne Ridder, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jorge Rivera, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Holly Jane Robinson, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Alex Rosales, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Wylie Quinn Roumph, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Mallory Schleicher, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Ben Thomas Schulz, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Anthony Siemer, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Emma Marie Storms, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Trevor Synovec, College of Business, finance; Tyler Thomas, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Sebastian Villagomez, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Grant Ashton Westerman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Grace Williams, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.

Hooper: Kayl Francis, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Taylor Renae Gregory, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Garrett Kriete, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Connor Jacob Licht, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Luz Schafersman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Joel Norman Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Howells: Brooklyn Macholan, Explore Center, pre-health; Abby Vogel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.

Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Kennard: Josh Miller, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cole Wilkins, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Malmo: Taylen Pospisil, College of Engineering, construction management; Kate Urban, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science.

Mead: Emily Jean Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Abby Marie Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hannah Elizabeth Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Nickerson: Shelby Kaup, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

North Bend: Aleya Bourek, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Sydney Ann Emanuel, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Drew Hall, College of Engineering, computer science; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, finance; Eli Martinez, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Megan Marie Ortmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby CarolAnna Post, College of Business, marketing; Noah Post, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Jacob Thomas Ray, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Oakland: Kiley Arlt, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Samantha Ellen Linder, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Michael Maline, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Uehling, College of Architecture, interior design.

Scribner: Jace Taylor Owen, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Zach Paasch, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ally Pojar, College of Arts and Sciences, economics.

Valley: Jordan Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Ryan Argo, College of Engineering, software engineering; Abaigeal Grace Aydt, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Gavin Brown, College of Business, actuarial science; Logan Connealy, College of Business, accounting; MacKenzee Ferree, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Emma Gratopp, Explore Center, pre-health; Emily Gray, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Addison Paige Hillyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Nick Kincanon, College of Business, finance; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, management and marketing; Gunner M. Ott, College of Business, economics; Collin Schollmeyer, College of Business, business administration; Colin Sibbernsen, College of Business, business administration; Matthew Gene Snyder, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Kamryn Tuttle, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Kayla Tuttle, College of Business, marketing; Ryan Zavadil, College of Business, finance.

Wahoo: Cloelia L. Braunsroth, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Anna Marie Dobesh, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences and psychology; Sam DuBois, College of Engineering, computer science; Maya Foxworthy, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Joe Herrera, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Brody James Jacobsen, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Trey Johnston, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Harleigh Jo Lisius, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Rachel Loya, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Lillie Mann, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Shea Marie Meduna, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emma Jane Mongar, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Kyra Angeline Scanlon, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Lindsey Ann Thiele, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Ryann Unger, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Kaylee Van Ampting, College of Business, marketing; Kailee Woita, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

Waterloo: Gage Austin Boardman-Allgood, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Kyra Paige George, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and French; Hannah Haun, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies; Hallie Horner, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Parker Hottovy, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mason Thomas Kirby, College of Engineering, construction management; Chloe Liebentritt, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Abby Metschke, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Allison Rae Metschke, College of Engineering, environmental engineering; Morgan Mumford, College of Business, supply chain management; Charleigh Kristine Schonlau, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; MacKenzie Wheatley, College of Business, marketing; Zach Wiegert, College of Business, business administration.

West Point: Noah Gene Hass, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Sophia Hass, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Cole Joseph Hutchinson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Ty Kaup, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Ethan Henry Kreikemeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Drake Repschlaeger, College of Engineering, construction management; Brooklyn Danielle Weddle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Alexis Lynn Wuestewald, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

Weston: Lucas Morgan, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Emily Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Gavin Pokorny, College of Business, finance.

Yutan: Will Elgert, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Haley Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Noelle Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance; Sebastian E. Vladimir, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Hayley Witte, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.