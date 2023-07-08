More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed are the minimum requirements for each entity. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75.

• College of Architecture, 3.75.

• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7.

• College of Business, 3.6.

• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75.

• College of Engineering, 3.5.

• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7.

• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7.

• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Ames: Austin James Taylor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.

Arlington: Madison Lee Brennfoerder, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Josh Iossi, College of Engineering, undeclared undergraduate; Julia Landauer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ethan McGee, College of Engineering, pre-mechanical engineering; Johna Moural, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Janessa Wakefield, Explore Center, pre-health.

Cedar Bluffs: Skylar Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Kalley Sue Sukstorf, College of Business, business administration.

Colon: Teresa Quinn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Samuel Joseph Vrana, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

Dodge: Hunter James Poland, College of Engineering, computer engineering.

Fremont: Brady Benson, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Alex Berry, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Jackson Carter Bixby, College of Engineering, software engineering; Haley Marie Bogenreif, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Deven Ryan Brown, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Lauren Clapper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Edvin Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; Keithen Cudly, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Taylar Jade Cusick, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Elli Marie Dahl, College of Business, finance; Carter Demuth, College of Business, actuarial science; Elise Estudillo, College of Business, accounting; Morgan Filter, College of Business, accounting; Sam Fisher, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Dawson Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness and agricultural economics; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, computer science; Emma Hanson, Explore Center, pre-health; Yukina Higashi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Josh Hoppe, College of Business, finance; Miriam Huss, College of Engineering, construction management; Connor Levi Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Kalli Jensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Karsen Jesse, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Dominik Jones, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason Micheal Lake, College of Business, management; Kaila Ann Lorence, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Shane Miller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason James Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Micah Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Katelyn Louise Morton, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Mueller, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Nau, College of Business, actuarial science; Trevor Nelson, College of Engineering, construction management; Carlie Neuhaus, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kenzie O’Flaherty, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Christian Peterson, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Josie Pettis, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Holly Jane Robinson, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Alex Rosales, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Mallory Schleicher, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Anthony Siemer, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Noah Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Emma G. Stevens, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emma Marie Storms, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Tyler Thomas, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Sebastian Villagomez, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caitlyn Vyhlidal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Grant Ashton Westerman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music.

Hooper: Kayl Francis, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Hunter Collin Purcell, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Luz Schafersman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Joel Norman Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Howells: Brooklyn Macholan, Explore Center, pre-health; Darrin Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Vogel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.

Ithaca: Micah Sears, College of Engineering, construction management.

Kennard: Josh Miller, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cole Wilkins, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Malmo: Kylee Swanson, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kate Urban, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science.

Mead: Jacob Felty, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Abby Marie Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hannah Elizabeth Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

North Bend: Aleya Bourek, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Sydney Ann Emanuel, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Drew Hall, College of Engineering, computer science; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, finance; Eli Martinez, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Megan Marie Ortmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby CarolAnna Post, College of Business, marketing; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Noah Post, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Jacob Thomas Ray, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Oakland: Kiley Arlt, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Samantha Ellen Linder, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ellen Magnusson, College of Business, business administration; Hannah Joy Moseman, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies; Valerie Uehling, College of Architecture, interior design; Truman Wood, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting.

Scribner: Zach Paasch, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ally Pojar, College of Arts and Sciences, economics; Katie Rainforth, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Levi Schiller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Snyder: Marissa Hunke, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Valley: Jordan Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Ryan Argo, College of Engineering, software engineering; Abaigeal Grace Aydt, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Gavin Brown, College of Business, actuarial science; Logan Connealy, College of Business, accounting; Amy Conner, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Caleb Dreibelbis, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Addison Paige Hillyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Nick Kincanon, College of Business, finance; Cadence Noel McCollister, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Gunner M. Ott, College of Business, economics and finance; Clare Schinzel, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Aiden Schollmeyer, College of Engineering, construction management; Matthew Gene Snyder, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Kamryn Tuttle, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Kayla Tuttle, College of Business, marketing; Elijah Jagger Velinsky, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Ryan Zavadil, College of Business, finance.

Wahoo: Cloelia L. Braunsroth, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Maya Foxworthy, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Trey Johnston, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Shea Marie Meduna, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Peyton Nelson, College of Engineering, computer engineering and electrical engineering; Emily Obert, College of Business, management; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Kyra Angeline Scanlon, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jackson Steven Taylor, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lindsey Ann Thiele, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Anna Toline, Explore Center, pre-health; Kaylee Van Ampting, College of Business, marketing; Kailee Woita, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

Waterloo: Gage Austin Boardman-Allgood, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Kyra Paige George, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Hannah Haun, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies; Hallie Horner, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Parker Hottovy, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Vincent Maxwell Kirby, College of Engineering, construction management; Chloe Liebentritt, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Allison Rae Metschke, College of Engineering, environmental engineering; Emma Eva Mirnics, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Morgan Mumford, College of Business, supply chain management; Chase Dean Perchal, College of Business, management; Savannah Walvoord, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; MacKenzie Wheatley, College of Business, marketing.

West Point: Noah Gene Hass, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Sophia Hass, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Ty Kaup, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Cash Meier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Drake Repschlaeger, College of Engineering, construction management; Evie Lane Schlickbernd, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Brooklyn Danielle Weddle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Alexis Lynn Wuestewald, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

Weston: Emily Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Gavin Pokorny, College of Business, finance.

Yutan: Noah Blake Briley, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, coaching and work-based learning (9-12); Will Elgert, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Haley Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Hayden John Lewis, College of Business, business administration; Kyle J. Thomas, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance; Sebastian E. Vladimir, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts.