University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the deans' list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Chloe Lynn Iossi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Braden Merle Johnson, College of Engineering, construction management; Hannah Lynn Marquardt, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Macie Ann McGee, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training.
Cedar Bluffs: Cameron Frank, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Riley Joan Tenopir, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Zoe Ann-Louise Trautman, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.
Dodge: Carter Mikeal Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Nolan Ryan Lund, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Meredith Rae Batten, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science; Joshua Matthew Nathaniel Bearden, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Maria Bernal, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, accounting; Noah Franzen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Sara Katherine Hancock, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, forensic science and chemistry; Nicholas Edward Kincanon, College of Business, actuarial science; Matthew John Klein, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Carey Elizabeth Kyes, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Hayley Katherine Lambley, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kendra Jean Lorence, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Samuel Joseph Martinez, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Grant Louis Morgan, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Anya Igorevna Morozov, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Lillie Anne Norris, College of Business, marketing; Nathaniel Scott Pester, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Trenton Taylor Poley, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; McKenna Jane Schneider, College of Arts and Sciences, English and communication studies; Allysa Rae Stoupa, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Trevor David Synovec, College of Business, finance; Jay Everette Thayer, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Timothy Micheal Thielen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Miah Patrice Vakiner, Explore Center, undeclared-undergraduate; Leah Christine Vobejda, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Caitlyn Vyhlidal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Jessica Anne Wheeler, College of Engineering, software engineering; Brian Joseph Wilmes, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Herman: Luci C. Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, history, and Medieval and Renaissance studies; Gabrielle Jo Hoegermeyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Jessi Jorge Meyer, College of Engineering, construction management.
Hooper: Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, construction management; Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
You have free articles remaining.
Ithaca: Grant Mason Livers, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Jack Holden Livers, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.
Linwood: Alexandria Lynn Humlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Dustin Edward Papa, College of Business, agribusiness.
Malmo: Bailee Ryann Schubauer, College of Business, business administration and accounting; Kevin James Sousek, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.
Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, College of Engineering, software engineering; Shelby Catherine Kuhr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Morse Bluff: Zachery Michael Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Joel Carson Ivor Hines, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Donald Joseph Pistillo Jr., College of Business, finance.
Nickerson: Nicholas Austin Fauss, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies, and history; Nicholas Ryan Taylor, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.
North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; John Francis Emanuel, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Jack Douglas Post, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, horticulture and English; Elizabeth Ruskamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Jake Ryan Wietfeld, College of Engineering, construction engineering.
Prague: Cole Douglas Prohaska, College of Business, marketing.
Scribner: Kalli Ranee Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Jamie Marie Poppe, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, supply chain management.
Snyder: Maci Kristeen Hunke, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).
Wahoo: Alexander James Abbott, College of Business, marketing; Philip James Chohon, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Emma Elizabeth Hastings, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Sydney Renee Holdsworth, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Daniel John Krueger, College of Arts and Sciences, ethnic studies and sociology; Lucas David Mach, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Katie Fern Pearson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Business, international business; Hannah Marie Thiele, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Machala Kay Woodcock, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design;
Yutan: Tyler Alan Burkle, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Caden Carlson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental restoration science; John Normans Grinvalds, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Haley Marie Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Bailey Michelle Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Nealie Breanne Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Noelle August Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Julia Grace Kennedy, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ellie Nicole Petersen, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance; Noah Michael Vedral, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Karly Anne Zaugg, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.