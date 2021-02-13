University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Following are the minimum requirements for each entity: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; College of Architecture, 3.75; College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; College of Business, 3.6; College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; College of Engineering, 3.5; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.
The following area students were recognized:
Arlington: Madison Lee Brennfoerder, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Chloe Iossi, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Braden Merle Johnson, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Macie McGee, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Dodge: Casey Lawrence Doernemann, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Ryan Lund, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Christopher Michael Pieper, post-baccalaureate, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education.
Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Josh Bearden, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Caroline Bendig, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maria Bernal, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Samantha Nicole Bernt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Turner Richard Milton Blick, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Erin Taylor Doernemann, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Ellee Ann Marie Egr, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Hannah Frost, freshman, College of Architecture, interior design; Mitchell Clayton Glause, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Kenedi Holck, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Raegan Mae Hoyle, freshman, Dean's College of Business, management; Matthew John Klein, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Sam Martinez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Grant Louis Morgan, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Olivia Nolan, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Trenton Taylor Poley, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Carter Richmond, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Makenzie Anne Ridder, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; McKenna Schneider, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and communication studies; Anthony Siemer, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Taylor M. Sorensen, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Trevor Synovec, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Miah Vakiner, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Tanner Vanek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Sebastian Villagomez, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jake Vogt, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Alexander Joseph Vrana, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Grant Ashton Westerman, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Jessica Wheeler, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Sarah Ione Wulf, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.
Herman: Luci Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, history, medieval and Renaissance studies, and classics and religious studies; Max Christopher Hansen, junior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Jadyn Alexis Fleischman, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and agribusiness; Luke Matthew Mathiesen, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.
Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Paige Kotik, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Preston Kotik, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Rebecca Mae Wulf, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
Kennard: Joselyn Andreasen, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.
Linwood: Alexandria Lynn Humlicek, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Ashley Marie Humlicek, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Maddy Renner, freshman, College of Business, business administration.
Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Abby Marie Miller, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Morse Bluff: Jess Hellbusch, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Joel Hines, junior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Mackenna E. Walla, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Nickerson: Shelby Kaup, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; John Francis Emanuel, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Lauren Emanuel, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Abby CarolAnna Post, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and advertising and public relations; Jack Post, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, horticulture and English; Carli Shae Rush, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jake Wietfeld, senior, College of Engineering, construction engineering.
Scribner: Alex John Von Seggern, junior, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.
Snyder: Mariah Hunke, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Wahoo: Kaylee Van Ampting, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Hailey Bohac, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Seth Douglas Bohac, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Logan Brabec, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Justine Mary Cherovsky, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Philip James Chohon, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Grant Glenn Crockett, sophomore, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Nicholas Evan Fuller, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Renee Holdsworth, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Trey Johnston, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Shawn Nicholas Knowlton, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Daniel John Krueger, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, ethnic studies and sociology; Luke Mach, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Jane Mongar, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Emily Paige Obert, junior, College of Business, marketing; Hannah Polacek, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Jackson Steven Taylor, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hannah Marie Thiele, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Lindsey Ann Thiele, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Machala Kay Woodcock, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.
Waterloo: Dalton James Hulett, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering.
Weston: Cole A. Culver, junior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering;
Yutan: Cole Daniel Egr, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Lauryl Hebenstreit, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Haley Herman, sophomore, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Emily Kennedy, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Julia Grace Kennedy, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ellie Petersen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Logan Michael Thomas, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Mason William Suey, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management.