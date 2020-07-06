University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list

Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the deans' list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the deans' list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Following are the minimum requirements for each entity: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; College of Architecture, top 10% of students in the college; College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; College of Business, 3.6; College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; College of Engineering, 3.5; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the deans' list for more than one college.
The following area students were honored:
Arlington: Madison Elizabeth Baumert, junior, Explore Center, pre-health; Trenton Benjamin Borgmann, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Chloe Lynn Iossi, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Braden Merle Johnson, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Hannah Lynn Marquardt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Macie Ann McGee, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training.
Cedar Bluffs: Riley Joan Tenopir, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Zoe AnnLouise Trautman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.
Colon: Julie Eileen Gulliksen, senior, College of Business, supply chain management.
Dodge: Carter Mikeal Jensen, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Nolan Ryan Lund, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Meredith Rae Batten, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science; Joshua Matthew Nathaniel Bearden, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Maria Bernal, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Samantha Nicole Bernt, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Kyle David Bristol, senior, College of Business, finance; Edvin Julian Cortave, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Giovanni A. Cortave, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Garrett Michael Divis, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, sophomore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Morgan Nadean Filter, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Mitchell Clayton Glause, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Kenedi Lynn Holck, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nicholas Edward Kincanon, freshman, College of Business, actuarial science; Nicholas Wilbur Kutz, sophomore, College of Business, management; Hayley Katherine Lambley, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Nicholas Alexander Lamme, freshman, College of Business, finance; Amy Jo Law, senior, College of Business, finance; Samuel Joseph Martinez, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Grant Louis Morgan, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Anya Igorevna Morozov, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Nathaniel Scott Pester, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Trenton Taylor Poley, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Alejandro Rosales, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction engineering; McKenna Jane Schneider, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and communication studies; Ben Thomas Schulz, sophomore, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Jack Henry Schulz, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Rae Lynn Seier, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Emma Marie Storms, freshman, College of Business, marketing; Trevor David Synovec, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Jay Everette Thayer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Miah Patrice Vakiner, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Leah Christine Vobejda, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacob Nicholas Vogt, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Alexander Joseph Vrana, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Brock Yannone Walla, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Bailey Jane Wewel, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Jessica Anne Wheeler, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Brian Joseph Wilmes, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Sarah Ione Wulf, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.
Herman: Luci C. Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, history, and medieval and Renaissance studies; Jessi Jorge Meyer, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Bryan Michael Petersen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied climate science.
Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, Dean's List, College of Engineering, construction management; Bailey Licht, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
Howells: Carter Bracht, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Emily Rose Ritzdorf, senior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering.
Ithaca: Grant Mason Livers, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Jack Holden Livers, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.
Kennard: Ryan Frederick Schumacher, freshman, College of Engineering, software engineering.
Leshara: Peyton Charles Weiss, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
Linwood: Alexandria Lynn Humlicek, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Lyons: Alec R. Anderson, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Brent Roy Miller, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness and animal science; Montana Weston Riecken, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Madeline Marie Ronnfeldt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
Malmo: Kevin James Sousek, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.
Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Michael Klahn, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Shelby Catherine Kuhr, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Morse Bluff: Zachery Michael Borer, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Kay Brabec, junior, College of Business, accounting; College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Joel Carson Ivor Hines, junior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Mackenna E. Walla, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Nickerson: Nicholas Austin Fauss, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies, and history; Andrew Scott Gunderson, senior, College of Business, business administration; Nathan Michael Taylor, junior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Nicholas Ryan Taylor, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.
North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; John Francis Emanuel, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Jack Douglas Post, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Elizabeth Ruskamp, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Gatlin Jacob Sindelar, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Jake Ryan Wietfeld, senior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Tanner Rochford Wietfeld, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, cooperative education and coaching.
Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Olivia Dianne Bures, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Bailey Christina Charling, senior, College of Business, marketing; Brynn Molly Charling, senior, College of Business, marketing; Layne Miller, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Jared Richard Mulder, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Scribner: Kalli Ranee Meyer, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Brendan Michael Pojar, junior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Jamie Marie Poppe, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Alex John Von Seggern, junior, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.
Snyder: Mariah Kate Hunke Sr., junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Tekamah: Nicholas Allan Bohannon, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition science option); Jason Hansen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Hallie Morgan Paulson, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Alexandra Joan Snow, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Hannah Leigh Tobin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Katie Jo Tobin, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Carter Neal Walford, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, physics and mathematics.
Wahoo: Hailey Bohac, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Seth Douglas Bohac, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Philip James Chohon, freshman, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Samuel Robert Fisher, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Renee Holdsworth, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Michael Ryan Holmes, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Shawn Nicholas Knowlton, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Daniel John Krueger, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, ethnic studies and sociology; Leah Jane Maass, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Lucas David Mach, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Katie Fern Pearson, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Trevin Joseph Rezac, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jennifer Nicole Stroh, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Madison Ann Talbert, senior, College of Business, marketing; Hannah Marie Thiele, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kaylee Marie Van Ampting, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Noah Vedral, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Alexis Hardy Vrana, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Machala Kay Woodcock, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.
Waterloo: Ethan Thomas Hall, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Logan Kristine Heiman, senior, College of Business, marketing; James Troy Ogden II, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Garrett Michael Ostlund, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Ericka Dawn Swanger, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Savannah Walvoord, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Charlotte Elizabeth Wortmann, senior, College of Architecture, interior design.
West Point: Gavin Scott Case, junior, College of Business, finance; Carolyn Joanne Fraher, senior, College of Business, supply chain management; Thomas Michael Hugo, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Kate Marie Knobbe, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Nolan Anthony Plagge, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Chase Travis Streeter, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Ashton Troyer, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Makenna Jo Weddle, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Colin Craig Wooldrik, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry.
Weston: Cole A. Culver, junior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Elizabeth Agnes Sousek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Yutan: Tyler Alan Burkle, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; John Normans Grinvalds, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Lauryl Marie Hebenstreit, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Haley Marie Herman, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Bailey Michelle Josoff, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Noelle August Josoff, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Christian Michael Keays, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Julia Grace Kennedy, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Hayden Leonard Lassek, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ellie Nicole Petersen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Mason William Suey, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Logan Michael Thomas, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Karly Anne Zaugg, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!