University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list

More than 6,200 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. The minimum requirements for each entity are as follows: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; College of Architecture, 3.75; College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; College of Business, 3.6; College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; College of Engineering, 3.5; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.

All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

The following area students were recognized:

Arlington: Claire Elizabeth Allen, Explore Center, pre-health; Justin Allen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Nolan Henry Gottsch, College of Engineering, construction management; Chloe Iossi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Josh Iossi, College of Engineering, undeclared undergraduate.

Cedar Bluffs: Ryan Patrick Gaughen, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Skylar Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Colon: Myles Richard Anderson, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Trevin Luben, College of Business, management.

Craig: Gavin Enstrom, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Dodge: Casey Lawrence Doernemann, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Christopher Michael Pieper, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and work-based learning (9-12); Hunter James Poland, College of Engineering, computer engineering.

Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, marketing; Brady Benson, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maria del Cielo Bernal Delasancha, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Alex Berry, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Haley Marie Bogenreif, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Deven Ryan Brown, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Lauren Clapper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Edvin Julian Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; Giovanni A. Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; Andrew Michael Cusick, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Shandra Dauel, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Jackson Decker, College of Business, business administration; Megan E. Demuth, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tyler J. Downey, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, accounting; Joe Fisher, College of Engineering, construction management; Dawson Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, computer science; Joseph Thomas Gurnon, College of Business, international business and accounting; Raegan Mae Hoyle, College of Business, accounting; Maddie Rae Jones, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Nicholas Wilbur Kutz, College of Business, economics; Kaila Ann Lorence, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Kendra Jean Lorence, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Shane Miller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason James Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Katelyn Louise Morton, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Nole Mueller, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Nau, College of Business, actuarial science; Anna Nolasco, Explore Center, pre-health; Meghan Riley O’Brien, College of Arts and Sciences, English, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Holly Jane Robinson, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and mathematics; Alex Rosales, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Anthony Siemer, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Noah Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and mathematics; Taylor M. Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Sebastian Villagomez, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Ione Wulf, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, construction management; Preston Kotik, College of Business, business administration; Garrett Kriete, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Joel Norman Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nick Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Kennard: Josh Miller, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cole Jacob Wilkins, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Leshara: Peyton Weiss, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Linwood: Ashley Marie Humlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, College of Engineering, software engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Abby Marie Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education and animal science.

Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Kay Brabec, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Joel Hines, College of Engineering, construction engineering; James Robert Seymour, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Bret Robert Walker, College of Engineering, construction management; Hannah Elizabeth Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Nickerson: Shelby Kaup, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

North Bend: John Francis Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Lauren Emanuel, Explore Center, pre-health; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, finance; Eli Martinez, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Megan Marie Ortmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Tyson Brian Harney, College of Business, management; Elizabeth Karnopp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Samantha Ellen Linder, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Uehling, College of Architecture, interior design.

Scribner: Zach Paasch, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Brendan Michael Pojar, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.

Valley: Jordan Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Abaigeal Grace Aydt, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Amy Conner, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Nick Kincanon, College of Business, finance; Libby Knudsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, management and marketing; Gunner M. Ott, College of Business, economics; Megan Joy Ott, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Alexa Richter, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Davis Andrew Sibbernsen, College of Business, finance and accounting; Matthew Gene Snyder, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.

Wahoo: Jaynie Bustad, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Nicholas Evan Fuller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kaitlyn M. Herndon, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Harleigh Jo Lisius, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Rachel Loya, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Luke Mach, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Jane Mongar, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Emily Paige Obert, College of Business, management; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Avery Eileen Spicka, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Courtney Strait, Explore Center, pre-health; Anna Toline, Explore Center, pre-health.

Waterloo: Gage Austin Boardman-Allgood, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Halle Jean Childers, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Eric Michael Goracke, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Hallie Horner, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Parker Hottovy, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, software engineering; Vincent Maxwell Kirby, College of Engineering, construction management; Allison Rae Metschke, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Eva Mirnics, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Morgan Mumford, College of Business, supply chain management; Troy Ogden, College of Engineering, software engineering; Chase Dean Perchal, College of Business, management; Savannah Walvoord, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; MacKenzie Wheatley, College of Business, marketing.

West Point: Noah Gene Hass, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Ty Kaup, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Plagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Drake Repschlaeger, College of Engineering, construction management; Nate Timmerman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Brooklyn Danielle Weddle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Makenna Jo Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Aaron Wickland, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Macey Kathleen Wooldrik, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Weston: Cole A. Culver, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Emily Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

Yutan: Cole Daniel Egr, College of Engineering, construction management; Will Charles Elgert, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Lauryl Hebenstreit, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Haley Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emily Kennedy, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Miranda Grace Mueller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science, insect science and grazing livestock systems; Mitchell Lloyd Mueller, College of Business, finance; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance.

