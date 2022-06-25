 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list

  • 0
Dean's List UNL.jpg

More than 6,200 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. The minimum requirements for each entity are as follows: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; College of Architecture, 3.75; College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; College of Business, 3.6; College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; College of Engineering, 3.5; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.

All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

The following area students were recognized:

Arlington: Claire Elizabeth Allen, Explore Center, pre-health; Justin Allen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Nolan Henry Gottsch, College of Engineering, construction management; Chloe Iossi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Josh Iossi, College of Engineering, undeclared undergraduate.

People are also reading…

Cedar Bluffs: Ryan Patrick Gaughen, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Skylar Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Colon: Myles Richard Anderson, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Trevin Luben, College of Business, management.

Craig: Gavin Enstrom, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

Dodge: Casey Lawrence Doernemann, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Christopher Michael Pieper, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and work-based learning (9-12); Hunter James Poland, College of Engineering, computer engineering.

Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, marketing; Brady Benson, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maria del Cielo Bernal Delasancha, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Alex Berry, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Haley Marie Bogenreif, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Deven Ryan Brown, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Lauren Clapper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Edvin Julian Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; Giovanni A. Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; Andrew Michael Cusick, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Shandra Dauel, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Jackson Decker, College of Business, business administration; Megan E. Demuth, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tyler J. Downey, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, accounting; Joe Fisher, College of Engineering, construction management; Dawson Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, computer science; Joseph Thomas Gurnon, College of Business, international business and accounting; Raegan Mae Hoyle, College of Business, accounting; Maddie Rae Jones, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Nicholas Wilbur Kutz, College of Business, economics; Kaila Ann Lorence, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Kendra Jean Lorence, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Shane Miller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason James Moore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Katelyn Louise Morton, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Nole Mueller, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Nau, College of Business, actuarial science; Anna Nolasco, Explore Center, pre-health; Meghan Riley O’Brien, College of Arts and Sciences, English, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Holly Jane Robinson, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and mathematics; Alex Rosales, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Anthony Siemer, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Noah Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and mathematics; Taylor M. Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Sebastian Villagomez, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Ione Wulf, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, construction management; Preston Kotik, College of Business, business administration; Garrett Kriete, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Joel Norman Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nick Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Kennard: Josh Miller, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cole Jacob Wilkins, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Leshara: Peyton Weiss, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Linwood: Ashley Marie Humlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, College of Engineering, software engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Abby Marie Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education and animal science.

Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Kay Brabec, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Joel Hines, College of Engineering, construction engineering; James Robert Seymour, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Bret Robert Walker, College of Engineering, construction management; Hannah Elizabeth Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Nickerson: Shelby Kaup, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

North Bend: John Francis Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Lauren Emanuel, Explore Center, pre-health; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, finance; Eli Martinez, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Megan Marie Ortmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Tyson Brian Harney, College of Business, management; Elizabeth Karnopp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Samantha Ellen Linder, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Uehling, College of Architecture, interior design.

Scribner: Zach Paasch, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Brendan Michael Pojar, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.

Valley: Jordan Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Abaigeal Grace Aydt, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Amy Conner, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Nick Kincanon, College of Business, finance; Libby Knudsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, management and marketing; Gunner M. Ott, College of Business, economics; Megan Joy Ott, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Alexa Richter, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Davis Andrew Sibbernsen, College of Business, finance and accounting; Matthew Gene Snyder, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.

Wahoo: Jaynie Bustad, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Nicholas Evan Fuller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kaitlyn M. Herndon, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Harleigh Jo Lisius, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Rachel Loya, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Luke Mach, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Jane Mongar, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Emily Paige Obert, College of Business, management; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Avery Eileen Spicka, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Courtney Strait, Explore Center, pre-health; Anna Toline, Explore Center, pre-health.

Waterloo: Gage Austin Boardman-Allgood, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Halle Jean Childers, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Eric Michael Goracke, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Hallie Horner, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Parker Hottovy, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, software engineering; Vincent Maxwell Kirby, College of Engineering, construction management; Allison Rae Metschke, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Eva Mirnics, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Morgan Mumford, College of Business, supply chain management; Troy Ogden, College of Engineering, software engineering; Chase Dean Perchal, College of Business, management; Savannah Walvoord, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; MacKenzie Wheatley, College of Business, marketing.

West Point: Noah Gene Hass, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Ty Kaup, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Plagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Drake Repschlaeger, College of Engineering, construction management; Nate Timmerman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Brooklyn Danielle Weddle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Makenna Jo Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Aaron Wickland, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Macey Kathleen Wooldrik, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Weston: Cole A. Culver, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Emily Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

Yutan: Cole Daniel Egr, College of Engineering, construction management; Will Charles Elgert, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Lauryl Hebenstreit, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Haley Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emily Kennedy, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Miranda Grace Mueller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science, insect science and grazing livestock systems; Mitchell Lloyd Mueller, College of Business, finance; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News