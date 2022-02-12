University of Nebraska-Lincoln fall 2021 semester dean's list

More than 6,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

The following area students qualified for the dean’s list:

Ames: Austin James Taylor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.

Arlington: Madison Lee Brennfoerder, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Chloe Iossi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Josh Iossi, College of Engineering, undeclared undergraduate; Macie McGee, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology;

Cedar Bluffs: Skylar Shanahan, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Kalley Sue Sukstorf, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

Colon: Trevin Luben, College of Business, management.

Craig: Gavin Enstrom, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.

Dodge: Christopher Michael Pieper, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology; and work-based learning (9-12).

Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, marketing; Josh Bearden, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Caroline Bendig, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Brady Benson, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maria Bernal, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Alex Berry, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Turner Richard Milton Blick, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Haley Marie Bogenreif, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Lauren Clapper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Edvin Julian Cortave, College of Engineering, construction management; CJ Diers, junior, College of Business, management; Tyler J. Downey, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Joe Fisher, College of Engineering, construction management; Dawson Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Daniel Godoy, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Joseph Thomas Gurnon, College of Business, international business and accounting; Raegan Mae Hoyle, College of Business, accounting; Connor Levi Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Kalli Jensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Madeline Rae Jones, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Nicholas Wilbur Kutz, College of Business, economics; Mason Micheal Lake, College of Business, business administration; Nicholas Alexander Lamme, College of Business, finance; Kaila Ann Lorence, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Shane Miller, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mason James Moore, College of Engineering, undecided engineering; Katelyn Louise Morton, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Nole Mueller, College of Engineering, construction management; Emily Nau, College of Business, actuarial science; Anna Nolasco, Explore Center, pre-health; Meghan Riley O'Brien, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, English and journalism; Carter Richmond, College of Business, business administration; Holly Jane Robinson, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and mathematics; Alejandro Rosales, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Wylie Quinn Roumph, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Ben Thomas Schulz, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Rae Seier, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Taylor M. Sorensen, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Emma Marie Storms, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Sebastian Villagomez, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Grant Ashton Westerman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Sarah Helen Wilson, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Business, business administration; Sarah Ione Wulf, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Hooper: Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, construction management; Garrett Kriete, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Joel Norman Weitzenkamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Rebecca Mae Wulf, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.

Howells: Regan Burenheide, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

Ithaca: Sasha Cieluch, College of Business, finance.

Kennard: Josh Miller, Explore Center, pre-health; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cole Jacob Wilkins, College of Engineering, civil engineering.

Linwood: Ashley Marie Humlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, College of Engineering, software engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Kay Brabec, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Joel Hines, College of Engineering, construction engineering; James Robert Seymour, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Bret Robert Walker, College of Engineering, construction management; Ryan August Walker, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Hannah Elizabeth Williams, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Nickerson: Nathan Michael Taylor, College of Engineering, architectural engineering.

North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Lauren Emanuel, Explore Center, pre-health; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, finance; Logan Martinez, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Megan Marie Ortmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tanner Wietfeld, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology; work-based learning (9-12); and coaching.

Oakland: Megan Cathleen Fischer, College of Business, international business; Elizabeth Karnopp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Samantha Ellen Linder, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ian Cedric Lundquist, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Michael Patrick Maline, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Hannah Joy Moseman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Valerie Uehling, College of Architecture, interior design.

Scribner: Maddy Brainard, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Kalli Ranee Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Zach Paasch, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ally Pojar, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Brendan Michael Pojar, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.

Valley: Abaigeal Grace Aydt, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Logan Clara Connealy, College of Business, accounting; Amy Conner, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology/climatology; Caleb Dreibelbis, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Nick Kincanon, College of Business, finance; Libby Knudsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Jake O’Connor, College of Business, business administration; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, management and marketing; Gunner M. Ott, College of Business, economics; Megan Joy Ott, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Davis Andrew Sibbernsen, College of Business, finance and accounting; Matthew Gene Snyder, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Reilly Martin Woodward, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.

Wahoo: Jared Thomas Dailey, Explore Center, pre-health; Emma Hastings, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Sydney Renee Holdsworth, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education and music; Trey Johnston, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Rachel Loya, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Shea Marie Meduna, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emma Jane Mongar, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Katie Pearson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Trevin Rezac, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Kyra Angeline Scanlon, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Avery Eileen Spicka, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Courtney Strait, Explore Center, pre-health; Sydney Sage Stuchlik, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and sociology; Jackson Steven Taylor, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lindsey Ann Thiele, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Anna Toline, Explore Center, pre-health; Ryann Unger, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Waterloo: Reese Baltzell, College of Business, actuarial science; Gage Austin Boardman-Allgood, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Halle Jean Childers, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Hallie Horner, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Parker Hottovy, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, software engineering; Abby Metschke, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Morgan Mumford, College of Business, supply chain management; Troy Ogden, College of Engineering, software engineering; Garrett Michael Ostlund, College of Engineering, construction management; Jaden Faye Steskal, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Olivia Rae Swift, College of Business, business administration; Savannah Walvoord, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; MacKenzie Wheatley, College of Business, marketing.

Weston: Cole A. Culver, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Cassie Jordan Gill, College of Business, Master of Science in Business Analytics; Emily Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Hallie Reeves, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Spencer Miles Wiese, College of Engineering, undecided engineering.

West Point: Noah Gene Hass, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Ethan Henry Kreikemeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Gerardo Joel Osorio Barrios, College of Arts and Sciences, English and sociology; Nolan Plagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Chase Streeter, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Wyatt Uhing, College of Engineering, construction management; Makenna Jo Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Macey Kathleen Wooldrik, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture.

Yutan: Cole Daniel Egr, College of Engineering, construction management; William Charles Elgert, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Lauryl Hebenstreit, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Haley Herman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emily Kennedy, Explore Center, pre-health; Julia Grace Kennedy, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Stephanie Marsh, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and mathematics; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kyle J. Thomas, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, finance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.