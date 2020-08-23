University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 732 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.

The 723 graduates are from 44 countries, 37 states and 75 Nebraska communities.

Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured the address "The Air Between Us" by Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, as well as appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.

All August 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Cory Jay Dillon, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.