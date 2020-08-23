University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 732 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.
The 723 graduates are from 44 countries, 37 states and 75 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured the address "The Air Between Us" by Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, as well as appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All August 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Cory Jay Dillon, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Colon: Julie E. Gulliksen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Fremont: Christopher Zamir Alarcon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Timothy Micheal Thielen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science, Bachelor of Science in Insect Science.
Hooper: Chelsea Elizabeth Kuddes, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Lyons: Katelyn Jeanette Grace Petersen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Valley: Austin James Reule, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Waterloo: Carley Annette Childers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; John Howard Garlock III, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Daniel Alan Johnson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Yutan: Nathan Charles Fisher, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Christian Michael Keays, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
