University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

University of Nebraska–Lincoln
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 1,400 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration on Dec. 19.
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, offered advice to the graduates via a recorded phone conversation with Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Erin Taylor Doernemann, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Eliott R. Gloeb, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Hunter Hamilton, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emma Kathryn Karr, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hooper: Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with distinction.
Lyons: Madeline Marie Ronnfeldt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Oakland: Zachary Willis Ahrens, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; MacKenzie Lea Charling, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Valley: Jillian Christine Gray, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Wahoo: Hannah Rose Polacek, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Alexis Hardy Vrana, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
West Point: Devin David Disher, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.