University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 1,400 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration on Dec. 19.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, offered advice to the graduates via a recorded phone conversation with Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni. At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Erin Taylor Doernemann, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Eliott R. Gloeb, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Hunter Hamilton, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emma Kathryn Karr, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Hooper: Tyler Jonathan Ruwe, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with distinction.

Lyons: Madeline Marie Ronnfeldt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.