The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 3,490 degrees during commencement exercises May 3 and 4.
The spring graduating class was the largest in the university's 150-year history.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Jacob Joseph Allen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Mariah Ann Kaup, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ross Benjamin Miller, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Craig: Adam Carl Wallace, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Decatur: Chevy Joe Henneman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Fremont: Riley Alexander Beranek, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music with distinction; Andrea Contreras, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jennifer Jamie Davis, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Jordan Eugene Dredge, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan Charles-David Dye, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gina Marie Elliott, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction; Aaron Patrick Hegarty, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Matthew Jay Jensen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Seth Michael Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Sierra Cheyenne Knapp, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Laurel Randyl Lund, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Connor William McManigal, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Claire Meyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Molli Sue Miller, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Andrew James Schaller, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Tyler Jerry Schroedter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Evan Matthew Updike, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Brian Joseph Wilmes, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Herman: Gage Gregory Hoegermeyer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science with distinction.
Hooper: Austin Thomas Kremke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Lynn Landholm, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; Maggie Rae Swenson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Howells: Casey Danielle Smith, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Alexander Michael Steffensmeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Kennard: Casey James Harper, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Linwood: Alexander Richard Hays, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Grazing Livestock Systems.
Malmo: Dylan TePoel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Mead: Lauren Mae Taylor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management with high distinction.
Morse Bluff: Lucas Dean Dolezal, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
North Bend: Hunter Charles Cave, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Oakland: Joshua Curtis Fischer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tyler James Groth, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan James Horvatich, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Joshua Lee King, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Sylvia Anne Wilson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Prague: Rebekah Diann Lamberson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.
Scribner: Ryan Dean Schnoor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Valley: Jessie Lynne Champagne, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science; Riley Michael Heller, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Conner William Lunn, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Miranda Elizabeth Wesely, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Anna Suzaine Wilson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Wahoo: Michael John Bartek Jr., College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jenna Dee Becker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Teresa Cernik, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Lauren Christina Crockett, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Emily Dawn Harrell, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Vincent Thomas Konecky, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Tyler Marotz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Waterloo: Natallia DeAnn Jorgensen-Intrieri, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sydney Ann Rhen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Jessica Lynn Salzar, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Jackson Michael Tews, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
West Point: Jenny Pate Knobbe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Isaac Beau Kreikemeier, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Brandon John Meister, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Adam Edward Perry, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Hunter Brock Schroeder, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Brooke Nichole Schulzkump, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Thomas Arthur Slagle, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Weston: Jonella L. Wonka, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Yutan: Cheyenne Amber Kems, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.