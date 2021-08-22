University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 676 graduates are from 40 countries, 38 states and 80 Nebraska communities.

In addition, the Class of 2020 was celebrated during the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates were invited back to participate in the commencement exercises.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Colon: Ian Ross Hoppe, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Fremont: McKenna Rae Hotovy, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Kennard: Alyssa Ann DiMauro, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Valley: Noah Maddox Boger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Drew Scott Dravland, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.