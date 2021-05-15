University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

University of Nebraska–Lincoln
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman, delivered the keynote address during the undergraduate ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium. Jennifer Clarke, professor of food science and technology, and statistics, and director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates May 7 at the arena.
The university presented Connie Clifton Rath, president of the Clifton Foundation, with an honorary Doctor of Commerce during the morning undergraduate ceremony.
The May exercises were the first time since December 2019 — before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — that the university held full-fledged commencement ceremonies in person.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Braden Merle Johnson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Noah Douglas Reed, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cedar Bluffs: Kyle Matthew Kruse, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Dodge: Nolan Ryan Lund, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with distinction.
Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jaydn Ashley Bernt, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Samantha Nicole Bernt, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Sara Katherine Hancock, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science; College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Trece Joe Hickman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kenedi Lynn Holck, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Connor Gerard Kenney, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Sean Davis Lambert, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kylie Jo Lineberry, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Grant Louis Morgan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Trent Taylor Poley, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction; Megan D. Roucka, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; McKenna Jane Schneider, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction; Schuyler Logan Sutter, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering; Sophie Lee Tonjes, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Tanner John Vanek, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jessica Anne Wheeler, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Herman: Scot Gordon Anderson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Howells: Carter Alec Bracht, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Hailey Rose Coufal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Tyler Drew Polacek, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ithaca: Grant Mason Livers, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Kennard: Devin William Uitts, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Linwood: Alexandria Lynn Humlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with high distinction; Kaela Marie Paseka, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Lyons: Montana Weston Riecken, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction.
Mead: Daniel Robert Leise, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Dylan Thomas Taylor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Morse Bluff: Gage Andrew Gibney, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering; Mackenna E. Walla, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
North Bend: Shane Michael Hansen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife, Bachelor of Science in Grassland Ecology and Management; Jacquelyn Mary Minarick, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Matthew Thomas Ortmeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Jack Douglas Post, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction; Aaliyah Shellene Scott, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Jake Ryan Wietfeld, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering with highest distinction.
Oakland: Brooke Johanna Cull, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Charley Abraham Cull, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration; Jonathan H. Dockhorn, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management; Kelly Francis Lechtenberg, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Scribner: Michael Darius Broussard, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Snyder: Mariah Kate Hunke, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Valley: Madison Mae Connealy, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; John Anthony Militti, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Allison Michele Stromp, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Wahoo: Hailey Bohac, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Seth Douglas Bohac, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Matthew Robert Dobesh, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Kateri Hartman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Gavin William Iversen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Shawn Nicholas Knowlton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Daniel John Krueger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Tyler Marotz, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Hannah Marie Thiele, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Machala Kay Woodcock, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Washington: Abigail Cecilia Misfeldt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Waterloo: Ryan Thomas Wortmann, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
West Point: James Dean Bensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Karlie Rae Bracht, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Sheldon John Disher, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jonathan Brian Fischer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Blake Brian Guenther, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Connor Joseph Klitz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Cody Richard Steuter, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management; Whitney Marie Wegner, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Yutan: Tyler Alan Burkle, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Ellie Nicole Petersen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Haleigh Rose Wuster, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Scott Edward Wuster Jr., College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.