University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 3,600 degrees during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Justin Thomas Allen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Chloe Lynn Iossi, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts with distinction; Macie Ann McGee, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.

Cedar Bluffs: Kaitlin Summer Pace, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science.

Colon: Seth Andrew Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Dodge: Christopher Michael Pieper, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ryan Lee Ruskamp, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

People are also reading…

Fremont: Joshua Matthew Nathaniel Bearden, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with distinction; Caroline Bendig, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Maria del Cielo Bernal Delasancha, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Andrew Michael Cusick, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gina Marie Elliott, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Hunter J. Horrocks, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Matthew Sterling Langan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ellenor R. Sell, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology; Bailey Jane Wewel, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas Wayne Wimer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Ione Wulf, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.

Hooper: Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with distinction; Logan Carson Louis Rebbe, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

Howells: Emily Rose Ritzdorf, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.

Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with distinction; Cassidy Noelle LaCroix, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

Morse Bluff: Mackenzie Kay Brabec, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Joel Carson Ivor Hines, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering with highest distinction; James Robert Seymour, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ryan August Walker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.

North Bend: Peter Alan Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; Brandon James Wardman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Oakland: Michael T. Fischer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

Scribner: Kalli Ranee Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Brendan Michael Pojar, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.

Valley: Ashdyn Brittny Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Therese Knudsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Megan Joy Ott, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Benjamin Andrew Schnatz, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering; Davis Andrew Sibbernsen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Adeline Helene Thielen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Reilly Martin Woodward, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Wahoo: Samuel John Brabec, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Justine Cherovsky, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies; Sydney Hancock-Abbott, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Lucas David Mach, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Haley Rose Thiele, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Wendy Zheng, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Waterloo: Peter W. Dunbar, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; James Troy Ogden II, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction; Garrett Michael Ostlund, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with distinction; Olivia Rae Swift, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

West Point: Gavin Scott Case, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Derek David Petz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nolan Anthony Plagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Austin Travis Streeter, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Chase Travis Streeter, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with high distinction; Makenna Jo Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.

Weston: Cole A. Culver, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Katelyn Grayce Rose Reeves, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Yutan: Lauryl Marie Hebenstreit, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with highest distinction; Mitchell Lloyd Mueller, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

