The University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred more than 700 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Jennefer Ann Hilgenkamp, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Dillon Scott O'Flaherty, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Craig: Shelby Sue Hinman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Dodge: MaLeaha Annalise Semerad, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Fremont: McKenzie Anne Voss Brown, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hooper: Nathan Hugh Vaughn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management.
Wahoo: Jordan Michael Tranmer, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
West Point: Melissa Marie Nordboe, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Karen Antonette Richards, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.