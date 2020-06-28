University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

Fremont: Meredith Rae Batten, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction; Kyle David Bristol, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Darby Nicole Buckley, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture; Charles Douglas deShazer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Scott Gunderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allison Marie Heineman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Aaron Michael Hemme, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Courtney Nicole Kment, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Tyler James Knoepfel, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Carey Elizabeth Kyes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lillie Anne Norris, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nathaniel Scott Pester, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Lisa K. Poppe, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Shane Rigdon Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Madelyn Kate Schvaneveldt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jay Everette Thayer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Craig Christopher Thor, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Leah Christine Vobejda, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Brian Joseph Wilmes, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; Michael Wilson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.