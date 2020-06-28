University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record number of degrees —about 3,550 —during a virtual graduation celebration on May 9.
All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Devon Lee Gottsch, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ethan Anthony Gubbels, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Lynn Marquardt, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Dalton Jeff Rabe, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Cedar Bluffs: Riley Joan Tenopir, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Zoe Ann-Louise Trautman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Craig: Cole Joseph Mitchell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Dodge: Braden Joseph Dvorak, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Amanda Ann Evert, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Tanner Joseph Ortmeier, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Fremont: Meredith Rae Batten, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction; Kyle David Bristol, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Darby Nicole Buckley, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture; Charles Douglas deShazer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Scott Gunderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allison Marie Heineman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Aaron Michael Hemme, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Courtney Nicole Kment, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Tyler James Knoepfel, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Carey Elizabeth Kyes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lillie Anne Norris, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nathaniel Scott Pester, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Lisa K. Poppe, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Shane Rigdon Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Madelyn Kate Schvaneveldt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jay Everette Thayer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Craig Christopher Thor, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Leah Christine Vobejda, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Brian Joseph Wilmes, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy; Michael Wilson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Herman: Bryan Michael Petersen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Climate Science with highest distinction; Fiona Grace Shogren, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Hooper: Dylan Dwight Dam, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Colin M. Von Seggern, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Howells: Mitchell Mark Prusa, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Linwood: Dustin Edward Papa, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Lyons: Brent Roy Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with distinction, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction; Jacob Aaron Pond, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Malmo: Kevin James Sousek, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with distinction.
Mead: Shelby Catherine Kuhr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Morse Bluff: Nicholas Matthew Hines, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science.
Nickerson: Nicholas Austin Fauss, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Nicholas Ryan Taylor, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.
North Bend: Nathan Owen Boyce, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elizabeth Ruskamp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Gatlin Jacob Sindelar, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Oakland: Olivia Dianne Bures, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with distinction; Bailey Christina Charling, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brynn Molly Charling, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Cody Edward Mace, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elizabeth Marie Ready, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Scribner: Karly Ann Niewohner, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Jamie Marie Poppe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Valley: Dalton James Carper, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Allissa Taylor Flynn, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Kylie Monet Kuska, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jacob Michael Nielsen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allison Michele Stromp, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Shana Marie Winkel, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Wahoo: Kelly Marie Dailey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Avery Kate Freeman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lowell Amandus Johnson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Mary Anna Sullivan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Noah Michael Vedral, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Rebecca Allison Virgl, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Waterloo: Ryley Elizabeth DeMaro, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Logan Kristine Heiman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Charlotte Elizabeth Wortmann, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
West Point: Carolyn Joanne Fraher, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tanner Joseph Hass, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Eric Klitz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Kate Marie Knobbe, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction; Ronald James Kramer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Grazing Livestock Systems; Noah Thomas Kreikemeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Colin Craig Wooldrik, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Weston: Elizabeth Agnes Sousek, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Yutan: Connor Jon Devish, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Benjamin Charles Eliason, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Bailey Michelle Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Ethan Colin Karloff, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Karly Anne Zaugg, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Wyatt John Zaugg, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
