University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers more than 6,100 scholarships

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 university-wide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship. The university is also on pace to receive a record number of first-year applications.

The awards offered include the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers.

Students who demonstrate strong academic potential and are interested in careers such as engineering, mathematics and computer information systems are eligible and will be required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before they graduate.

Incoming Husker freshmen and transfer students are the first cohort of students to receive the Nebraska Career Scholarship.

Descriptions of the scholarships are as follows: