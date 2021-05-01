University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers more than 6,100 scholarships

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,100 university-wide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. About four out of five admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship. The university is also on pace to receive a record number of first-year applications.
The awards offered include the new Nebraska Career Scholarship. Approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in August 2020, the scholarship is aimed at filling high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs in Nebraska by providing a direct connection between the classroom and careers.
Students who demonstrate strong academic potential and are interested in careers such as engineering, mathematics and computer information systems are eligible and will be required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before they graduate.
Incoming Husker freshmen and transfer students are the first cohort of students to receive the Nebraska Career Scholarship.
Descriptions of the scholarships are as follows:
- Chancellor’s Tuition Scholarships are awarded to finalists in nationally recognized scholar competitions and are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
- Chancellor’s Leadership Class Scholarships are one-year awards of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
- David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships recognize students for their academic merit and are $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years. The scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.
- The Davis-Chambers Scholarship is a minimum of $2,000 (up to full direct cost of attendance) renewable award for talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds.
- The Husker Study and Stay Scholarship is a one-year, $1,200 tuition award plus a four-year, $500 housing credit for students who have demonstrated academic promise.
- The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
- The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
- The Native American Heritage Tuition Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
- The Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship is based on academic achievement, admission scores, GPA and information in the student’s personal statement.
- The Nebraska Career Scholarship program, funded directly by the state of Nebraska, supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering, mathematics, health care and information technology. Scholarship recipients are required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduation.
- Nebraska Emerging Leaders Tuition Scholarships are awarded to students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile; attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs; and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000, with potential for renewal, and participate in a leadership curriculum.
- Pepsi Service Scholarships are awarded to those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school. The scholarship is a one-year, $1,000 award.
- The Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment is awarded to Nebraska students who have demonstrated academic excellence and is among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
The following area students were awarded scholarships:
Home-schooled or who did not provide a high school: Hooper – Joel Weitzenkamp, Husker Traditions; Nick Weitzenkamp, Regents.
Archbishop Bergan: Aleesha Broussard, Husker Power; Emma Larson, Husker Power; Jadin Ostrand, David; Jobe Sullivan, Husker Traditions.
Arlington: Claire Allen, Husker Power; Ema Horner, Husker Traditions; Joshua Iossi, Regents; Corrine Welch, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career.
Cedar Bluffs: Karissa Adams, Husker Power; Lileigh Greve, Husker Power; Christine Kotschwar, Husker Traditions; Skylar Shanahan, Husker Traditions; Kalley Sukstorf, Husker Power.
Douglas County West: Abaigeal Aydt, Regents; Greyson Bents, David and Nebraska Achievement; Jessica Exstrom, Husker Power; Garrett Hoffman, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Kelsey Hutton, David; Noah Keith, Husker Power; Ethan Maline, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Ryan McArdle, Husker Power; Charles Roubicek, Nebraska Achievement; Sydney Troudt, David.
Fremont: Sydney Arps, Husker Traditions; Oscar Avila, Husker Power; Sydnee Barnes, Husker Traditions; Hannah Baxa, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Alexis Bazer, Regents; Brady Benson, Regents; Alexander Berry, Regents; Benjamin Bloemker, Husker Power; Haley Bogenreif, Regents; Jack Cooper, Regents; Tyler Downey, Nebraska Achievement; Shannon Engel, Regents; Tawnie Escamilla, David; Callahan Eyler, David and Nebraska Achievement; Austin Filter, Husker Study and Stay; Dallas Fincham, Husker Traditions; William Furnas, Regents; Ryan Gallo, Husker Power; Stephanie Garcia Barajas, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader; McKenzi Geaghan, Husker Power; Mercedes Getzschman, Husker Study and Stay; Dawson Glause, Regents; Boone Gray, David; Siana Hernandez-Lango, Nebraska Achievement; Evan Hoffschneider, David; Charles Janssen, Regents; Hayleigh Johnson, Husker Power; Madeline Jones, David and Nebraska Achievement; Amelia Knosp, David; Hayley Kohl, David; LeAnne Krueger, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Montana Kumm, Husker Study and Stay; Alexandra Lamme, David; Cole Macaluso, David; Jaden Mark, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Elijah Martinez, Regents; Nicolas Morales-Loe, Husker Power; Emily Nau, Regents; Maggie Norris, Husker Traditions; Emma Novotny, Husker Traditions; Meghan O’Brien, Regents; Dejah Olsen, David; Ingrid Ornelas, David; Alejandra Pena, Husker Traditions; Kathryn Ramig, Husker Power; Conner Richmond, Regents; Holly Robinson, Regents; John Russell, Husker Power; Ashley Saravia, Husker Power; Logan Schlautman, Husker Traditions; Olivia Sims, Husker Power; Noah Sorensen, Regents; Jesus Vazquez Velez, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Christian Ventura, Husker Power; Owen Wagner, Regents; Benjamin Wimer, Husker Power.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Ethan Kreikemeier, Husker Power; Cash Meier, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Brianna Peatrowsky, Husker Traditions; Paige Rolf, Husker Power; Evie Schlickbernd, Husker Power; Tobias Steffensmeier, Regents; Evelyn Wooldrik, Husker Power.
Howells-Dodge: Jadyn Burenheide, David; Regan Burenheide, Husker Study and Stay; Cassandra Pieper, Husker Traditions; Riley Pokorny, Husker Power; Janessa Schmidt, Husker Study and Stay; Jacob Tomcak, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Logan View: Madison Brainard, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Jake Hagerbaumer, Husker Power; Riley Hoetfelker, David and Nebraska Career; Josie Kahlandt, Husker Traditions; Garrett Kriete, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Emily Miller, Husker Study and Stay, and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Ty Miller, Husker Power; Stormy Poast, Husker Power; Bobbi Reppert, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Rylee Schulz, Husker Power; Ellie Smith, Husker Traditions; Reagan Weidemann, Husker Power; David Wobken, Husker Power.
Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Brennan Ferguson, Husker Traditions; Maggie White, Husker Power.
Mead: Payton Curry, Husker Power; Rebecca Halbmaier, Husker Power; Kyla Hrdlicka, Husker Power; Blaine Nicola, Regents; Grace Popken, Husker Traditions; Kelly Richards, Husker Study and Stay.
North Bend Central: Rachel Adams, Husker Power; Kendyl Boyce, Husker Traditions; Owen Brodd, Nebraska Achievement; Macey From, Husker Power; Riley Hall, Husker Traditions; Hunter Johnston, Husker Power; Kaila Lorence, Husker Traditions; Charles Madsen, Husker Traditions; Samantha McDonald, David; Peyton Mitties, Husker Power; Cara Obershaw, Husker Power; Allan Orellana, Husker Power; Jace Owen, Husker Power; Jarrett Poessnecker, Husker Traditions; Ally Pojar, Husker Traditions; Joslyn Reker, Husker Traditions; Annika Simanek, Husker Power; Shyanna Sindelar, Husker Power; Joslyn Spiker, David; Domonic Tank, Husker Traditions; Austin Taylor, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Jaxon Wietfeld, Husker Traditions; Hannah Williams, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Oakland-Craig: Michael Brands, Husker Traditions; Trey Deemer, Husker Power; Katelyn Eele, Husker Power; Gavin Enstrom, David and Nebraska Career; Jaden Harney, Husker Power; Justine Kopietz, Husker Power; Michael Maline, Regents; Marissa Mulder, Husker Power; Rebekah Sechler, Husker Traditions.
Scribner-Snyder: Machara Jusino, Husker Traditions; Kristal Svehla, Husker Study and Stay.
Wahoo: Tessa Gatewood, Husker Study and Stay; Toni Greenfield, Husker Study and Stay; Hayden Griego, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Mikah Kavan, Husker Traditions; Rachel Loya, Husker Power; Payton Ricks, Husker Traditions; Avery Spicka, Nebraska Achievement; Courtney Strait, Husker Study and Stay; Sarah Sutton, Husker Power.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann: Kolten Cada, Regents; Alaina Furasek, Husker Traditions; Grant Jochum, Husker Power; Elizabeth Kastl, Husker Traditions; Boston Pentico, Husker Traditions; Catherine Quinn, Husker Traditions; Ryan Raabe, Husker Study and Stay; Griffin Ryan, Husker Power; Kyra Scanlon, Regents; Anna Toline, Husker Traditions; Ryann Unger, Husker Power; Joshua Varner, Husker Traditions.
West Point: JohnPaul Sanchez, David; Jayde Teutsch, Husker Traditions; Addison Woitaszewski, Husker Power.
West Point-Beemer: James Hansen, Husker Power; Ty Kaup, Regents; Alli Lase, Husker Power; Emily Montenegro, Husker Power; Hayley Ortmeier, Husker Power; Gerardo Osorio, Regents; Zachary Paasch, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Drake Repschlaeger, Husker Traditions; Braden Schantz, Husker Power; Brooklyn Weddle, Regents.
Yutan: Myles Anderson, Husker Traditions, William Elgert, Husker Power; Mya Hays, Husker Traditions; Kaden Hufstedler, Regents; Austin Keiser, Husker Traditions; Raven Sheldon, Husker Traditions.