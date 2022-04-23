University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers scholarships to area students

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a record in offering more than 6,800 university-wide scholarships to the 2022 graduating class from Nebraska high schools and other first-year admits. Nearly two out of three first-year admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the scholarships listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students.

As part of a broad academic scholarship and need-based aid strategy for recruiting highly qualified students, President Ted Carter recently announced the University of Nebraska is permanently extending the deadline to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to June 1. The extension gives students additional time to complete the FAFSA and qualify for need-based aid, including the expanded criteria for Nebraska Promise—the university’s financial aid program that guarantees tuition will be covered for qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less.

Students offered scholarships have until May 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by submitting their enrollment deposit to the Office of Admissions.

Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts. Students and families can also connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions at admissions@unl.edu or 402-472-2023.

Descriptions of the scholarships are:

Chancellor’s Tuition Scholarships are awarded to finalists in nationally recognized scholar competitions and are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.

Chancellor’s Leadership Class Scholarships are one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and awards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.

David Distinguished Tuition Scholarships recognize students for their academic achievement and are $3,500, with the potential for renewal for up to four years. The scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The Davis-Chambers Scholarship is a minimum of $2,000 (up to full direct cost of attendance) renewable award for talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds.

The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.

The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $2,000 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.

The Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship is based on academic achievement, admission scores, GPA and information in the student’s scholarship statement.

The Nebraska Career Scholarship program, funded directly by the State of Nebraska, supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering, mathematics, health care and information technology. Scholarship recipients are required to complete a Nebraska-based internship before graduation.

Nebraska Emerging Leaders Tuition Scholarships are awarded to students who identify as emerging leaders through academic profile; attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs; and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000, with potential for renewal, and participate in a leadership curriculum.

Pepsi Service Scholarships are awarded to those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school. The scholarship is a one-year, $1,000 award.

The Regents Scholar Tuition Commitment is awarded to Nebraska students who have demonstrated academic excellence and is among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. This award pays full tuition for full-time students, with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.

Following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:

Archbishop Bergan: Jarett Boggs, Husker Power; Carter Demuth, Husker Traditions; Jared Forsberg, Husker Power; Grant Gibson, Husker Power; Spencer Hamilton, Husker Power;Caleb Herink, Husker Power; Isaac Herink, Nebraska Career and Regents; Shaye Hoyle, Husker Power; Cal Janke, Regents; Lucas Pruss, Husker Power; Owen Pruss, Husker Power; Samuel Sleister, Husker Traditions.

Arlington: Chase Andersen, Husker Power; Gabrielle Anzalone, Regents; Hailey Brenn, Husker Power; Colby Grefe, Husker Power; Kailynn Gubbels, Husker Power; Joshua Hoppe, Husker Power; MacKinzey Jurey, Husker Traditions; Dillon Kim, Husker Traditions; Paige Kraemer, Husker Power; Julia Landauer, Nebraska Career and Regents; Stella Lewis, Husker Traditions; Ethan McGee, Husker Power; Jordan Meehan, Nebraska Achievement; Kate Miller, Husker Power; Johna Moural, Husker Power; Mackenzie O’Flaherty, Nebraska Career and Regents; James Rhea, Husker Power; Janessa Wakefield, Husker Traditions.

Cedar Bluffs: Emma Kavan, Husker Traditions; Jonnie Mahrt, Husker Traditions; Grace Williams, Regents.

Douglas County West: Cooper Bevington, Husker Power; Joey Cremers, Husker Power; MacKenzee Ferree, Chancellor’s Leadership, David and Nebraska Achievement; Joseph Graham, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Emma Gratopp, David; Hannah Haun, David; Haydon Herman, Husker Traditions; Addison Hillyer, Regents; Kaydence LaPuzza, Husker Power; Lauren Maynor, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Avery Plotz, Husker Power; Charleigh Schonlau, David; Garrett Seaman, David; Zachary Spanke, Husker Traditions; Natalie Taft, Husker Power; Gavin Wood, Husker Power; Avery Wright, Regents.

Fremont: Laura Alonzo Tzunux, David, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Tyson Baker, Husker Traditions; Ally Bishop, Husker Power; Keithen Cudly, Regents; Elli Dahl, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Career; Lucy Dillon, Husker Traditions; Jennifer Escobar-Servin, Husker Power; Elise Estudillo, David and Pepsi; Madison Everitt, Husker Traditions; Mason Filter, Husker Traditions; Ernesto Flores, Husker Power; Luke Follett, Husker Power; Alyssa Frost, Husker Power; Francisco Garcia, Husker Traditions; Tania Gleason, Husker Power; Ainsley Goebel, David; Emma Hanson, Husker Traditions; Marina Harrison, David; Grant Hevlin, David; Miriam Huss, David; Ty Jager, Husker Traditions; Mia Knigge, Husker Power; Jackson Korman, David; Marcos Linarte Garcia, Davis-Chambers and Nebraska Achievement; Sinahi Martinez, Husker Power; Kaden Meyer, David; Brady Millard, David; Nolan Miller, David; Mia Molzahn, David; Lucas Montepeque, Husker Power; Lexi Montoya, Husker Power; Micah Moore, David; Clara Morrow, Husker Power; Nicholas Nemec, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Hailey Newill, Regents; Zachary Ninete, Nebraska Achievement; Matthew Ondracek, David; Josie Pettis, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Allison Ramirez, Husker Traditions; Tyler Rayl, David; Mallory Schleicher, Nebraska Achievement; Julianne Schmidt, David; Andrew Sellon, Husker Power; Devon Shallberg, David; Emma Sorensen, Husker Traditions; Shelby Tracy, Husker Traditions; Nohemi Vicente Loarca, Husker Power; Brady Walter, Husker Power; Grace Williams, David and Nebraska Achievement.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic: George Fraher, Husker Power; Sophia Hass, Regents; Livia Hunke, Husker Power; Cole Hutchinson, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Kassidy Kaup, Husker Power; Coy Kreikemeier, Husker Power; Megan Plagge, Husker Power; Taylor Timmerman, Husker Power; Ethan Wooldrik, Husker Traditions; Alexis Wuestewald, Husker Power.

Howells-Dodge: Levi Belina, Husker Power; Morgan Gall, Husker Power; Jordan Howell, Regents; Brady Lund, Husker Power; Brooklyn Macholan, Husker Traditions; Gavin Nelson, Husker Power; Madeline Nielsen, Husker Power; Kennady Schmidt, Husker Traditions; Blake Sindelar, Husker Power; Ashlynn Throener, Husker Power; Abigayle Vogel, Regents.

Logan View: Maelee Beacom, Husker Power; Wesley Buryanek, Husker Power; Alexander Foust, Husker Traditions; Kayl Francis, Husker Traditions; Kaitlyn Heinke, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Rebekka Jay, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Caden Licht, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Connor Licht, David; Katelyn Nelson, Regents; Elijah Pilmore, Husker Power; Brooklyn Reynolds, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Power, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Katelyn Smith, Regents; Holden von Seggern, Husker Traditions; Kaylee Windhusen, Husker Power.

Mead: Andrew Carritt, Husker Traditions; Morgan Cody, Husker Power; Jacqueline Cruz, Husker Power; Riah Engel, Husker Power; Kaitlyn Hanson, Regents; Emily Hebenstreit, Regents; Bailee Kovar, Husker Power; Laura Kuhr, Husker Traditions; Demmy Patocka, Husker Traditions; Meghan Richards, Husker Power.

North Bend Central: Brooklyn Arington, Husker Power; Tatum Bishop, Husker Power; Aleya Bourek, David; Karlene Bourek, Husker Traditions; Travis Byrd, Husker Power; Andrew Crouch, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Elsie Dobbs, Husker Power; Sydney Emanuel, Regents; Andrew Hall, Nebraska Career and Regents; Grady Harms, Husker Traditions; Natalie Knapp, Husker Power; Jordan Ondracek, Husker Traditions; Trevor Ortmeier, Husker Power; Grant Peters, Nebraska Career and Regents; Noah Post, Husker Traditions; Bailey Rhynalds, Husker Power; Elizabeth Wright, Husker Traditions.

Oakland-Craig: Kiley Arlt, Husker Traditions; Ellen Magnusson, Regents; Truman Wood, Nebraska Achievement.

Scribner-Snyder: Cailey Stout, Husker Traditions.

Wahoo: Kaitlin Arney, Husker Power; Cody Bailey, Husker Traditions; Mikala Cuda, David; Maya Foxworthy, Husker Traditions; Joseph Herrera, Husker Power; Brody Jacobsen, Husker Power; Kyan Lausterer, Husker Traditions; Colin Ludvik, Husker Traditions; Caleb Malousek, Husker Power; Peyton Nelson, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; Gavin Pokorny, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi; Luke Polacek, Nebraska Career and Regents; Sydney Roucka, Husker Power; Isaiah Simon, Husker Power; Jessica Snelling, Nebraska Achievement; Ben Thrasher, Regents; Caden Tingelhoff, Nebraska Career and Regents; Katelyn Urban, David; Andrew Waido, Husker Power; Rebecca Wotipka, David.

Wahoo Bishop Neumann: Zane Abler, Husker Power; Danielle Blum, Husker Power; Jasmine Covarrubias, Nebraska Achievement; Thomas Gokie, David; Catherine Haberman, Husker Traditions; James Hines, Husker Traditions; Teresa Quinn, Nebraska Achievement; Samuel Stuhr, Husker Power; Samuel Vrana, Chancellor’s; Cadin Wagner McGuigan, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions.

West Point-Beemer: Lauryn Hagedorn, Husker Traditions; Mason Krienert, Husker Traditions; Emily Toelle, Husker Traditions; Cooper Colson, Husker Power; Jaqueline Contreras, Husker Power; Keegan Doggett, Husker Power; Jason Hagedorn, Husker Power; Korbyn Hawk, Husker Traditions; Mayam Medina Lopez, David; Saige Miserez, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi; Anderson Pascual-Rodriguez, Regents; Riley Penrose, Husker Power; Katie Rainforth, Husker Traditions; Kailey Reber, Husker Power; Karen Rodriguez, Husker Power; Chase Sherwood, David.

Yutan: Kaitlyn Bisaillon, Husker Power; Amelia Dyer, Nebraska Achievement; Jackson Gayer, Regents; Christina Kerkman, Husker Power; Paul Kirchmann, David and Nebraska Achievement; Ethan Pehrson, Husker Power; Carter Tichota, Husker Traditions; Hayley Witte, David.

