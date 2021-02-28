University of Nebraska-Lincoln recognizes young artists

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts.

Sixty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 7 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail and will be recognized on the Hixson-Lied College’s social media on April 7.

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 115 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.

Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.

The following area students were honored: