The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has offered nearly 7,200 university-wide scholarships to the 2019 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is more than $59.5 million.
The total includes more than 4,000 Husker scholarship offers. Last year, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics. The additional funds have allowed the university to offer 1,200-plus more scholarships than the previous record, set in 2018.
Many scholarship programs also contain retention programming designed to help students transition to college as they develop a path toward timely graduation.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years. Chancellor’s Scholars receive an additional $2,000 per year.
David Distinguished Scholars are recognized for their academic merit and receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal for up to four years. David Distinguished Scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law.
Nebraska Achievement Scholarships are based on academic achievement, admission test scores and information in the student’s personal statement. There were 149 of these scholarships awarded for full tuition and 305 awarded for $1,000, each with the potential for renewal.
Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars are awarded one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
Students admitted to the University Honors Program, a university-wide community of scholars, receive book scholarships that provide up to $500 per year. The Honors Program gives students who strive for academic excellence an opportunity to explore new knowledge through research, participate actively in a process of discovery, and appreciate and respect a diversity of opinions.
Health Sciences Scholars receive various amounts and are awarded to academically promising students interested in health-science careers.
R.H. “Rick” Davis Scholars receive a commitment of at least $2,000 per year. This scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds and are prepared to use this knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students.
Johnny Carson Scholars, named for the Nebraska alumnus and television host best known for “The Tonight Show,” receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal. This fund was established in 1978 through a gift to be used for academic honor scholarships to encourage students of high academic abilities to attend the university.
Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholars include students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile, attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs, and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000 with potential for renewal and will also participate in a leadership curriculum.
Nebraska Legends Scholars are high-achieving students who receive a one-year, $1,000 award.
Pepsi Scholars are those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school and also receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.
The Husker Access Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship used to recruit promising students.
Husker Living and Learning Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students who will live in university housing and demonstrate an interest in rigorous academic scholarship and zeal for leadership, service and/or diversity.
The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
The Native American Heritage Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until May 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by notifying the Office of Admissions of their intent to enroll through submission of the enrollment deposit. Students can learn more at https://admissions.unl.edu/deposit.
Scholarship earners
The following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:
Arlington High School: Ryan Arnett, Husker Traditions; Lylian Bechtel, Husker Traditions; Trenton Borgmann, Husker Power; Mackenzie Hagemeister, Regents; Emily Kraemer, Regents; Cole Marquardt, Husker Power; Kaytlyn Martens, Husker Power; Macie McGee, David; Talon Mues, Husker Traditions; Trevor Smailys, Husker Power; Alexis Stortz, Husker Living and Learning, Husker Traditions, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi; Alek Timm, Regents.
Douglas County West High School: Caroline Friend, Husker Power.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School: Josie Dvorak, Husker Power.
Howells-Dodge High School: Carter Jensen, Husker Power; Chad Young, Husker Power.
Fremont Bergan High School: Nicholas Kincanon, Husker Traditions; Lance Myers, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Jiwon Shin, Husker Traditions; Anna Vobejda, Husker Power; Jack Wilmes, Regents.
Fremont High School: Edgar Az Tajiboy, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Griffin Barrett, Husker Power; Jackson Bishop, Husker Traditions; Joshua Bixby, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Cristian Camey, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Karina Cerritos, Health Sciences and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Jacob Clarke, Husker Power; Miranda Cornett, Husker Traditions; Edvin Cortave, Husker Power; Charles Diers, Husker Power; Nathan Dillon, Husker Power; Dillon Dix, Husker Traditions; Savanna Eilts, Husker Power; Edmund England, Regents; Austin Everitt, Husker Power; Payton Eyler, Regents and University Honors; Morgan Filter, Regents and University Honors; Jacob Friedrich, Regents and University Honors; Lauren Gifford, Husker Traditions; Mitchell Glause, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Lauren Glowacki, Regents and University Honors; Daniel Godoy, Nebraska Achievement; Jaeden Greser, Husker Power; Alyssa Grosse, Husker Traditions; Jacob Heineman, Chancellor’s Leadership; Lily Henbest, Husker Power; Reed Johannsen, Husker Power; John Kelly, Husker Power; Paige Kerwin, Husker Traditions; Matthew Klein, David; Aaron Klevemann, Husker Power; Hayley Lambley, Regents; Nicholas Lamme, Husker Power; Shelby Limbach, Husker Power; Adrian Marino, Husker Traditions; Logan Martinez, Husker Power; Juanita Mendoza, Husker Power; Tyler Messerschmidt, Husker Traditions; Tate Moeller, Regents; Samantha Montante Gonzalez, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Madison Moore, Husker Power; Logan Mueller, Husker Traditions; Justin Pemberton, Husker Power; Jackson Piercy, Husker Traditions; Cole Poole, Husker Power; Lexi Proskovec, David; Kayl Ritthaler, Husker Power; Anahi Rivera, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Elizabeth Romero, Nebraska Achievement; Gabriel Schindler, Husker Power; Ben Schulz, Regents and University Honors; Kameron Sorensen, Husker Traditions; Trevor Synovec, Husker Power; Miah Vakiner, Husker Power; Kevin Vuong, Nebraska Achievement; Caitlyn Vyhlidal, Husker Traditions; Alexis Yurk, David.
Logan View High School: Mason Cone, Husker Traditions; Shaylin Daugherty, Nebraska Achievement; Taylor Gregory, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; Brady Hull, Regents; Hunter Purcell, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Living and Learning, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Olivia Stillman, Husker Power.
Mead High School: Caleb Dickes, Husker Access and Husker Power; Aidan Mongan, Husker Traditions; Josie Parham, Husker Power; Rachel Slobodnik, Husker Power.
North Bend Central High School: Derek Beltran, Husker Power; Zachery Borer, Regents; Harley Cave, Husker Power; Shandra Dauel, Husker Power; Shelby Dunn, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; John Emanuel, Regents; Cameron Frank, Regents and University Honors; Zander Gibney, Regents and University Honors; Kendra Lorence, Husker Power; Emerson Peters, Husker Power; Elsa Rasmussen, Regents and University Honors; Jacob Ray, Husker Power; Chase Ruzicka, Husker Traditions; Tanner Wietfeld, Husker Power; Alyssa Winkelman, Husker Power; Zander Ziettlow, Husker Power.
Tekamah-Herman High School: Alyssa Albert-Funderburk, Husker Power; Kristen Bitter, Husker Living and Learning, and Husker Traditions; Tyler Petersen, Husker Living and Learning, and Husker Traditions; Payton Pruess, Husker Power.
Wahoo High School: Kaitlynn Borchers, Husker Power; Payton Carstens, Husker Power; Lara Celesky, Husker Power; Brooklyn Eckley, Husker Power; Gabrielle Girmus, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement; Shelby Griego, Husker Power; Abigail Klein, Joshua Luedtke, Husker Living and Learning, and Husker Traditions; Leah Maass, Husker Power; Emily Obert, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Husker Power; Mattison Pfeiffer, Husker Power; Emily Pokorny, Husker Traditions; Noah Polacek, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Hallie Reeves, Husker Power; Jaclyn Schnakenberg, Husker Power; Kylee Swanson, Husker Power; Emma Thrasher, Husker Living and Learning, Husker Traditions and University Honors.
Wahoo Neumann High School: Trey Ahrens, Husker Traditions; Thomas Benes, Husker Power; Caden Carlson, Husker Power; Philip Chohon, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Bryn Hannan, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Conner Johnson, Husker Power; Celia Kuhfahl, Husker Power; Tanner Langemeier, David; Katherine Lilly, Husker Traditions; Mikayla Reeves, Husker Power; Marcela Sousek, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Seth Varner, David; Elijah Vedral, Husker Traditions.
West Point-Beemer High School: Dylan Newkirk, Husker Power; Kendra Paasch, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
Yutan High School: Taylor Arensberg, Husker Power; Jordan Hancock, Husker Power; Haley Herman, Regents; Blake Hutton, David; Brenden Leahy, Husker Power.