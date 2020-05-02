University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholarships

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.
The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.
To further serve students, Nebraska has extended its scholarship deadline for most merit-based scholarships to June 1.
Students and families can connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions by requesting an online by emailing admissions@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2023.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
David Distinguished Scholars are recognized for their academic merit and receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal for up to four years. David Distinguished Scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law.
Nebraska Achievement Scholarships are based on academic achievement, admission test scores and information in the student’s personal statement.
Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars are awarded one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
Students admitted to the University Honors Program, a university-wide community of scholars, are eligible for a $1,500 need-based award, renewable for up to one year. The Honors Program provides a customizable education that allows high-ability, hardworking students to make the most of their college experiences through small, interactive seminars and a continuum of hands-on experiences.
Health Sciences Scholars receive various amounts. The scholarships are awarded to academically promising students interested in health-science careers.
R.H. “Rick” Davis Scholars receive a commitment of at least $2,000 per year. This scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds and are prepared to use this knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students.
Johnny Carson Scholars, named for the Nebraska alumnus and television host best known for “The Tonight Show,” receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal. This fund was established in 1978 through a gift to be used for academic honor scholarships to encourage students of high academic abilities to attend the university.
Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholars include students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile, attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs, and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000 with potential for renewal and will also participate in a leadership curriculum.
Nebraska Legends Scholars are high-achieving students who receive a one-year, $1,000 award.
Pepsi Scholars are those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school and also receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.
Husker Living and Learning Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students who will live in university housing and demonstrate an interest in rigorous academic scholarship and zeal for leadership, service and/or diversity.
The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
The Native American Heritage Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
In addition to the programs listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students offered scholarships have until June 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by notifying the Office of Admissions of their intent to enroll through submission of the enrollment deposit.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact the university’s first-year student services specialists in Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Husker Hub is a one-stop center that offers integrated services from the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, University Registrar, Bursar and Student Accounts.
The following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:
Archbishop Bergan: Megan Demuth, Husker Power; Hannah Frost, Husker Traditions; Raegan Hoyle, Regents; Grace Sendgraff, Husker Power.
Arlington: Madison Brennfoerder, Regents; Remington Gay, Husker Power; Megan Green, Husker Traditions; Mary Helms, Husker Traditions; Chloe Hoffschneider, Regents; Noah Hoffschneider, Nebraska Achievement; Noah Kubat, Husker Traditions; Samuel Kubat, Husker Power.; Kirk Rangel, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Braden Rump, Husker Power.
Cedar Bluffs: Faith Hansen, Husker Power.
Douglas County West: Nicholas Bennett, Husker Power; Leah Bevington, Husker Power; Jonathan Beyl, Husker Power; Jackson Billings, Nebraska Achievement; Gage Boardman-Allgood, Husker Living and Learning, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Hannah DeLashmutt, Husker Power; Caleb Dreibelbis, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Jenna Glidden, Husker Power; Lea Hays, Husker Power; Mary Hyda, Husker Power; Mazzy Johnson, Chancellor’s Leadership, David, Husker Living and Learning, and Nebraska Achievement; Vincent Kirby, Husker Power; William Kolvek, Husker Power; William Mahr, Husker Power; Bevan McSharry, Husker Traditions; Jarod Morgan, Husker Power; Trevor Seaman, Husker Traditions; Kaitlin Sudman, Husker Power; Layne Thompson, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement.
Fremont: Ryan Acuna, Husker Power; Tori Baker, Husker Power; Mitchell Baxa, Husker Power; Caitlyn Beecher, Nebraska Achievement; Jackson Bixby, Husker Traditions; Turner Blick, Regents; Andrew Blocker, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Kenan Brodd, David; Steven Buer, Husker Power; Kyle Camenzind, Husker Traditions; Chandler Doray, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Ellee Egr, Regents; Ainsley Gerten, Husker Power; Emily Giese, Husker Power; Jovany Hernandez Corona, Husker Power; Marlee Kjeldgaard, David; Destiny Klanecky, Husker Power; Jonathon Kment, Husker Power; Kaitlynn Leffler, Husker Traditions; Alondra Lopez, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Jasmine Lopez Lango, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Madisen Manning, Husker Power; Taylor Martens, Husker Power; Jocelyn McDermott, Husker Traditions; Keegan Menning, Regents; Chloe Miller, Husker Power; Mason Moore, Husker Traditions; Olivia Nolan, Husker Traditions; Annahi Nolasco, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Eduardo Parra, Husker Power; Jacie Pelikan, Husker Power; Matthew Rayl, David and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Carter Richmond, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Makenzie Ridder, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Legends; Derick Ritter, Husker Power; Jackson Ross, David; Wylie Roumph, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement; Moriah Salts, Husker Power; Daniel Shipley, Husker Power; Isabelle Smoot, Husker Power; Taylor Sorensen, Nebraska Achievement and University Honors; Callie Stewart, Nebraska Achievement; Madison Ustohal, Husker Power; Sebastian Villagomez, Regents; Brandt Walla, Husker Power; Marysa Webb, Husker Power; Grant Westerman, David and Nebraska Achievement; Olivia Wright, Husker Living and Learning, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Elizabeth Karnopp, David, Husker Living and Learning, and Pepsi; Brooke Meister, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; MaKenna Rolf, Husker Power; Anna Wooldrik, Regents; Macey Wooldrik, Regents.
Howells-Dodge: Madyson Cech, Husker Power; Kendall Coleman, Regents; Michaela Hegemann, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions; Alex Recker, Husker Power; Lukas Rocheford, Husker Power; Nina Vogel, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Chad Young, Husker Power.
Logan View: Daelin Buryanek, Husker Traditions; Jennifer Garcia, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Corbin Irvin, Husker Power; Preston Kotik, Husker Traditions; Adriana Kroeker, Husker Power; Dean Moeller, Regents; Elizabeth Polk, Husker Power; Wyatt Rebbe, Husker Power; Taylor Ruwe, Husker Power; Rebecca Wulf, Husker Traditions.
Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Brayden Anderson, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Traditions; Arizona Riecken, Husker Power.
Mead: Cali Carritt, Husker Power; Samantha Dyas, Husker Traditions; Jaden Felty, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Emily Hanson, Pepsi and Regents; Riley Mayfield, Husker Traditions; Abby Miller, Regents; Delaney Patocka, Husker Traditions.
North Bend Central: Hailey Anderson, Nebraska Achievement and University Honors; Bailey Borer, Husker Power; Jenna Byrd, Husker Power; Lauren Emanuel, Regents; Austin Endorf, Regents; Ryan Gaughen, Regents; Jessalynn Hellbusch, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Ashley Humlicek, Husker Power; Madison Kern, Husker Power; Julia Knapp, Husker Power, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Cody Pospisil, Husker Power; Abby Post, David; Cody Prohaska, Husker Traditions; Erica Stephenson, Husker Power.
Oakland-Craig: Carter Anderson, Husker Power; Ian Lundquist, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Thomas Maline, David; Maxwell Ward, Regents.
Wahoo: Jade Andresen, David and University Honors; Rachel Ballentine Myers, David; Logan Brabec, Husker Power; Kalon Cooper, Husker Living and Learning, and Nebraska Achievement; Grant Crockett, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Nicholas Fuller, Regents; Alec Gettert, Husker Power; Braden Harris, Husker Power; Adam Hayworth, Husker Traditions; Ryker Henderson, Husker Power; Tucker Janecek, Husker Power; Trey Johnston, Regents; Paige Peterson, Husker Traditions; Callan Phillips, Husker Power; Calin Smith, Husker Power; Jackson Taylor, David; Alex Tomjack, Regents; Gunnar Vanek, Husker Power; Thomas Waido, Husker Traditions;
Wahoo Bishop Neumann: Teagan Ahrens, Husker Power; Isaac Albin, David; Peyton Brabec, Husker Power; Jared Dailey, Husker Power; Nathan Gusman, Husker Power; Thomas Haberman, David; Tara Jurgensmeier, Husker Power; Jonathan Matulka, Husker Traditions; Emma Mongar, Regents; McKayla Most, Husker Traditions; Faith Polacek, Husker Power; Taylen Pospisil, Nebraska Achievement; Benjamin Sanderson, Husker Power; Lindsey Thiele, Regents; Kailee Woita, Husker Power.
West Point Central Catholic: Noah Hass, Regents;
West Point-Beemer: Malikye Bales, Husker Power; Abby Boell, Husker Power; Tanner Copple, Husker Power; Abbey Dale, Husker Power; Korbin Hardenbrook, Husker Traditions; Jamie Pierce, Husker Power; Payton Schiller, Chancellor’s Leadership and Husker Power; Jasmine Stinson, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Logan Wilson, Husker Power.
Yutan: Logan Burright, Husker Power; Will Hays, Husker Traditions; Emily Kennedy, Regents; Hope Kult, Husker Power; Emma Lloyd, Chancellor’s Leadership and Nebraska Achievement; Jay Royal, Husker Power; Rachel Steinauer, Husker Power; Kyle Thomas, Husker Power.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!