University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholarships

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million.

The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, Nebraska Athletics began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.

To further serve students, Nebraska has extended its scholarship deadline for most merit-based scholarships to June 1.

Students and families can connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions by requesting an online by emailing admissions@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2023.

Descriptions of the scholarships are below:

Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.