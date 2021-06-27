University of Nebraska-Lincoln spring semester dean’s list

Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Josh Bearden, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Caitlyn Beecher, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caroline Bendig, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maria Bernal, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jaydn Bernt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Samantha Nicole Bernt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Turner Richard Milton Blick, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Deven Ryan Brown, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Giovanni A. Cortave, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Andrew Michael Cusick, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; CJ Diers, sophomore, College of Business, management; Garrett Michael Divis, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Kenneth Roy Drucker, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Ellee Ann Marie Egr, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Joe Fisher, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Sam Fisher, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Daniel Godoy, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Trece Hickman, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kenedi Holck, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Raegan Mae Hoyle, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Connor Levi Jensen, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Matthew John Klein, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Sean Davis Lambert, senior, College of Business, accounting; Madison Moore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Grant Louis Morgan, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Katelyn Louise Morton, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Nole Mueller, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Olivia Nolan, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Anna Nolasco, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Makenzie Anne Ridder, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ben Thomas Schulz, junior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Anthony Siemer, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Emma Marie Storms, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Sebastian Villagomez, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Brock Yannone Walla, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Grant Ashton Westerman, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Jessica Wheeler, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Sarah Helen Wilson, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Tanner J. Wilson, junior, College of Engineering, construction management.