University of Nebraska-Lincoln spring semester dean’s list
More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the dean’s list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Following are the minimum requirements for each entity: College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; College of Architecture, 3.75; College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; College of Business, 3.6; College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; College of Engineering, 3.5; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Madison Lee Brennfoerder, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Chloe Iossi, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Macie McGee, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Dodge: Casey Lawrence Doernemann, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Nolan Ryan Lund, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Hunter James Poland, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering.
Fremont: Makala Rose Acker, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Josh Bearden, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Caitlyn Beecher, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caroline Bendig, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maria Bernal, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jaydn Bernt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Samantha Nicole Bernt, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; Turner Richard Milton Blick, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Deven Ryan Brown, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Giovanni A. Cortave, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Andrew Michael Cusick, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; CJ Diers, sophomore, College of Business, management; Garrett Michael Divis, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Kenneth Roy Drucker, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Ellee Ann Marie Egr, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Joe Fisher, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Sam Fisher, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Daniel Godoy, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Trece Hickman, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kenedi Holck, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Raegan Mae Hoyle, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Connor Levi Jensen, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Matthew John Klein, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Sean Davis Lambert, senior, College of Business, accounting; Madison Moore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Grant Louis Morgan, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Katelyn Louise Morton, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Nole Mueller, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Olivia Nolan, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Anna Nolasco, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Makenzie Anne Ridder, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ben Thomas Schulz, junior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Anthony Siemer, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Emma Marie Storms, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Sebastian Villagomez, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Brock Yannone Walla, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Grant Ashton Westerman, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Jessica Wheeler, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Sarah Helen Wilson, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Tanner J. Wilson, junior, College of Engineering, construction management.
Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Preston Kotik, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Logan Carson Louis Rebbe, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Rebecca Mae Wulf, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
Howells: Carter Alec Bracht, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
Ithaca: Sasha Cieluch, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences, College of Business, finance; Grant Livers, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting.
Kennard: Joselyn Andreasen, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Ryan Frederick Schumacher, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering.
Leshara: Peyton Weiss, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering.
Linwood: Ashley Marie Humlicek, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Lyons: Arizona William Roger Riecken, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Montana Weston Riecken, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.
Mead: Ethan Sandford Dyas, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Emily Jean Hanson, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
Morse Bluff: Zach Borer, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mackenzie Kay Brabec, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Joel Hines, senior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Brandt Yannone Walla, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Mackenna E. Walla, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Nickerson: Shelby Kaup, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Nathan Michael Taylor, senior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering.
North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Hailey Marie Bang, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; John Francis Emanuel, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Lauren Emanuel, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Abby CarolAnna Post, sophomore, College of Business, marketing, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and advertising and public relations; Jack Post, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Carli Shae Rush, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jake Wietfeld, senior, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Zander Zane Ziettlow, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.
Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Megan Cathleen Fischer, senior, College of Business, international business; Elizabeth Karnopp, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Samantha Ellen Linder, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ian Cedric Lundquist, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Jared Richard Mulder, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Rogers: Nolan Healy, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Scribner: Brendan Michael Pojar, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, senior, College of Business, supply chain management and economics.
Valley: Jordan Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Logan Clara Connealy, junior, College of Business, accounting; Maddie Connealy, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Nick Kincanon, junior, College of Business, finance; Libby Knudsen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Carter Allen Larson, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Lucas O’Connor, junior, College of Business, management and marketing; Gunner M. Ott, sophomore, College of Business, economics; Megan Joy Ott, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Davis Andrew Sibbernsen, junior, College of Business, finance and accounting; Allie Stromp, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Reilly Martin Woodward, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.
Wahoo: Hailey Bohac, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jaynie Bustad, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Philip James Chohon, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Grant Glenn Crockett, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Anna Marie Dobesh, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Emma Hastings, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and sports media and communication; Ryker Henderson, freshman, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Sydney Renee Holdsworth, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education and music; Trey Johnston, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Shawn Nicholas Knowlton, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Daniel John Krueger, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, ethnic studies and sociology; Luke Mach, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Emma Jane Mongar, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Emily Paige Obert, junior, College of Business, marketing and management; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Katie Pearson, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Trevin Rezac, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jackson Steven Taylor, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hannah Marie Thiele, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Lindsey Ann Thiele, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Machala Kay Woodcock, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Wendy Zheng, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Waterloo: Reese Baltzell, sophomore, College of Business, actuarial science; Halle Jean Childers, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Eric Michael Goracke, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ethan Thomas Hall, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Troy Ogden, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Garrett Michael Ostlund, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Olivia Rae Swift, junior, College of Business, business administration; Savannah Walvoord, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.
West Point: James Bensen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Sheldon Disher, senior, College of Business, accounting; Kirby Hughes, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Thomas Michael Hugo, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Allie Jo Knobbe, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Nolan Plagge, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Darian Paige Repschlaeger, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Chase Streeter, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Wyatt Uhing, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Makenna Jo Weddle, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
Weston: Cole A. Culver, junior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Cassie Jordan Gill, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Science in Business Analytics; Katelyn Grayce Rose Reeves, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Yutan: Lauryl Hebenstreit, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Haley Herman, sophomore, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Emily Kennedy, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Julia Grace Kennedy, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Tyler Jacob McLaughlin, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ellie Petersen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Mason William Suey, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Logan Michael Thomas, junior, College of Business, finance.