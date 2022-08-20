University of Nebraska-Lincoln summer graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred about 600 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Daniel Collins Moran, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Alex John Stevens, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Randall Wagner, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Wahoo: Sydney Renee Holdsworth, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction; Nicholas T. Milliken, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Katie Marie Sieck, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.