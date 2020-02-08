University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of medical resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Gessica Gdowski.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont: Emily Callaway, Kinzie Lorence, Haley Siemer.
Valley: Julissa Bakken.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Valley: Samantha MacMillan.
College of Pharmacy
West Point: Sarah Arduser.