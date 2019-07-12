University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions of magnetic resonance imaging, medical laboratory science and radiography.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Fremont: Emily Callaway, Kinzie Lorence.
Valley: Julissa Bakken.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Jordan Ruskamp.
Tekamah: Taylor McLaughlin.