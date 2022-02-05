University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
College of Nursing
Kearney Division
Arlington: Rachel Kraemer.
Northern Division (Norfolk)
Howells: Katelyn Steffensmeier.
Omaha Division
Fremont: Carey Kyes, Sadie Nichols.
College of Pharmacy
Wahoo: Theodore Blum.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
College of Allied Health Professions
Radiography
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.