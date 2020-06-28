University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Fremont: Emily Callaway.
Valley: Nicole Bakken.
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Arlington: Hannah Thompson.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Oakland: Hannah Brudigam.
West Point: Jesse Moises Prieto.
College of Pharmacy
Howells: Morgan Pritchard.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
