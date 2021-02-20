University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

University of Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
College of Pharmacy
Howells: Morgan Pritchard.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Carey Kyes, Gessica Shukis.
North Bend: Dannika Dendinger.
West Point: McKenzie Wragge.
Yutan: Summer Smejkal.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)