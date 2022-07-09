University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
College of Pharmacy
Wahoo: Theodore Blum.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
College of Nursing
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Howells: Katelyn Steffensmeier.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Carey Kyes, Sadie Nichols.
Mead: Taylor Hannan.
College of Allied Health Professions
Radiography
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.