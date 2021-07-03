 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dean's List UNMC

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.

The following area students were honored:

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Fremont: Carey Kyes, Sadie Nichols.

Waterloo: Megan Merkel.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

West Point: Cassidy McWhorter.

UNMC College of Dentistry

Dental Hygiene

West Point: Caylynn Cruse.

College of Pharmacy

Howells: Morgan Pritchard.

West Point: Sarah Arduser.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News