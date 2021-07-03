University of Nebraska Medical Center dean's list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following area students were honored:
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Carey Kyes, Sadie Nichols.
Waterloo: Megan Merkel.
West Point: Cassidy McWhorter.
UNMC College of Dentistry
Dental Hygiene
West Point: Caylynn Cruse.
College of Pharmacy
Howells: Morgan Pritchard.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
