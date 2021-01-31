 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates
View Comments
top story editor's pick

University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

{{featured_button_text}}
University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of Nebraska Medical Center

A commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 18 for 328 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

College of Allied Health Professions

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Fremont: Jordan Eller.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

West Point: Nicole Linton.

UNMC College of Graduate Studies

Doctor of Philosophy

Wahoo: Danielle Frodyma.

College of Public Health

Master of Public Health

West Point: Adrienne Moody.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News