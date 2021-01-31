University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

University of Nebraska Medical Center
A commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 18 for 328 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
College of Allied Health Professions
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Fremont: Jordan Eller.
West Point: Nicole Linton.
UNMC College of Graduate Studies
Doctor of Philosophy
Wahoo: Danielle Frodyma.
College of Public Health
Master of Public Health
West Point: Adrienne Moody.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
