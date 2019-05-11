University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center spring commencement ceremonies took place May 2 and 4, in Norfolk, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas were conferred on 990 students.
The following area students graduated:
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Morse Bluff: Cassidy Walla.
Valley: Samuel Conrad.
Master of Science in Nursing
North Bend: Julia Eilerts.
West Point: Emily Arterburn.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Courtney Camenzind (With High Distinction), Alyssa Pinales.
Oakland: Jessica Martin (With Highest Distinction).
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Fremont: Kasee Wiesen.
UNMC College of Nursing Norfolk Division
Master of Science in Nursing
West Point: Mary Brockmann.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Wahoo: Megan Houska, Kelsey Tomjack.
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Fremont: Evan Harpster (With High Distinction).
UNMC College of Medicine
Doctor of Medicine
West Point: Alex Hansen.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
Fremont: Alex Hamilton.
Kennard: Molly Miller (With Highest Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Arlington: Mitchell Thompson (With Highest Distinction).
Dodge: Cody Wisnieski.
Fremont: Elizabeth Sajevic.
Herman: Cara Cameron.
UNMC Graduate College
Master of Science
Fremont: Natalie Wolfe.
Doctor of Philosophy
Fremont: Justin Grassmeyer.