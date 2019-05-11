{{featured_button_text}}
University of Nebraska Medical Center spring commencement ceremonies took place May 2 and 4, in Norfolk, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Scottsbluff. Diplomas were conferred on 990 students.

The following area students graduated:

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Morse Bluff: Cassidy Walla.

Valley: Samuel Conrad.

Master of Science in Nursing

North Bend: Julia Eilerts.

West Point: Emily Arterburn.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Courtney Camenzind (With High Distinction), Alyssa Pinales.

Oakland: Jessica Martin (With Highest Distinction).

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Fremont: Kasee Wiesen.

UNMC College of Nursing Norfolk Division

Master of Science in Nursing

West Point: Mary Brockmann.

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Wahoo: Megan Houska, Kelsey Tomjack.

Doctor of Dental Surgery

Fremont: Evan Harpster (With High Distinction).

UNMC College of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine

West Point: Alex Hansen.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy

Fremont: Alex Hamilton.

Kennard: Molly Miller (With Highest Distinction).

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Arlington: Mitchell Thompson (With Highest Distinction).

Dodge: Cody Wisnieski.

Fremont: Elizabeth Sajevic.

Herman: Cara Cameron.

UNMC Graduate College

Master of Science

Fremont: Natalie Wolfe.

Doctor of Philosophy

Fremont: Justin Grassmeyer.

