University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college hosted a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that included videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees.

Graduates’ names were read while a slide of their name, degree and photo was shown on screen. Graduates are invited to participate in any future commencement ceremony in person.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Emily Callaway (With High Distinction), Kinzie Lorence, Haley Siemer.

Valley: Julissa Bakken (With Distinction).

Wahoo: Christy Zheng.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Point: Jade Duhsmann (With Academic Excellence).

Master of Science in Nursing

North Bend: Shannon McDonald.

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Arlington: Sarah Menking.

Dodge: Darci Eikmeier.

UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

North Bend: Noelle White.

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Kennard: Allyson Mohr.

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Doctor of Dental Surgery

Fremont: Ryan Matzen.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy

Arlington: Madeline Volk (With High Distinction).

Fremont: Tarynn Rozanek.

Hooper: Adam Bassing (With Distinction).

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology

Yutan: Michael Dutt (With High Distinction).

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Arlington: Sydney Miller (With Highest Distinction).

Oakland: Raymond Peitzmeier.

Valley: Brooklynn Trew.

UNMC College of Graduate Studies

Master of Science

Fremont: Ashton Legenza.

Yutan: McKinley Wilson.

