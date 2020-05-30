University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college hosted a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that included videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees.

Graduates’ names were read while a slide of their name, degree and photo was shown on screen. Graduates are invited to participate in any future commencement ceremony in person.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Emily Callaway (With High Distinction), Kinzie Lorence, Haley Siemer.

Valley: Julissa Bakken (With Distinction).

Wahoo: Christy Zheng.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing