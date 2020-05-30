University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

Nebraska Medical Center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center conducted virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each UNMC college hosted a virtual commencement and/or hooding ceremonies that included videotaped elements of an address from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. Each ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees.
Graduates’ names were read while a slide of their name, degree and photo was shown on screen. Graduates are invited to participate in any future commencement ceremony in person.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Emily Callaway (With High Distinction), Kinzie Lorence, Haley Siemer.
Valley: Julissa Bakken (With Distinction).
Wahoo: Christy Zheng.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Point: Jade Duhsmann (With Academic Excellence).
Master of Science in Nursing
North Bend: Shannon McDonald.
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Arlington: Sarah Menking.
Dodge: Darci Eikmeier.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
North Bend: Noelle White.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Kennard: Allyson Mohr.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Fremont: Ryan Matzen.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
Arlington: Madeline Volk (With High Distinction).
Fremont: Tarynn Rozanek.
Hooper: Adam Bassing (With Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology
Yutan: Michael Dutt (With High Distinction).
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Arlington: Sydney Miller (With Highest Distinction).
Oakland: Raymond Peitzmeier.
Valley: Brooklynn Trew.
UNMC College of Graduate Studies
Master of Science
Fremont: Ashton Legenza.
Yutan: McKinley Wilson.
