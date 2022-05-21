 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,062 students.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Arlington: Rachel Kraemer.

UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Valley: Cassandra Shonka.

UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Howells: Katelyn Steffensmeier.

West Point: Nicole Fisher.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Ashley Christensen, Carey Kyes (With Distinction), Sadie Nichols.

Wahoo: Kimberly Hendricks (With Academic Excellence).

West Point: Cassidy McWhorter.

Master of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Stephanie Herkenrath.

Wahoo: Nicholas Christensen.

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing

Fremont: Kristi Kranz.

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Yutan: Morgan O'Malley.

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Arlington: Madison Baumert.

UNMC College of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine

Fremont: Bryant Carlson, Taylor Doescher.

Mead: Abby Adams.

Wahoo: Derek Sabatka.

Waterloo: Emily Kahlandt.

West Point: Blake Hass.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy

Fremont: Nathan Kyes.

Howells: Morgan Pritchard (With Distinction).

Waterloo: Shane Brichacek.

Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology

Valley: Krista Skidmore-Lewis (With Distinction).

Master of Physician Assistant Studies

Fremont: Nicolle Kimes.

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Arlington: Logan Tate.

