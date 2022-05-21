University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,062 students.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Arlington: Rachel Kraemer.
UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Valley: Cassandra Shonka.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Howells: Katelyn Steffensmeier.
West Point: Nicole Fisher.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Ashley Christensen, Carey Kyes (With Distinction), Sadie Nichols.
Wahoo: Kimberly Hendricks (With Academic Excellence).
West Point: Cassidy McWhorter.
Master of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Stephanie Herkenrath.
Wahoo: Nicholas Christensen.
Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing
Fremont: Kristi Kranz.
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Yutan: Morgan O'Malley.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Arlington: Madison Baumert.
UNMC College of Medicine
Doctor of Medicine
Fremont: Bryant Carlson, Taylor Doescher.
Mead: Abby Adams.
Wahoo: Derek Sabatka.
Waterloo: Emily Kahlandt.
West Point: Blake Hass.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
Fremont: Nathan Kyes.
Howells: Morgan Pritchard (With Distinction).
Waterloo: Shane Brichacek.
Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology
Valley: Krista Skidmore-Lewis (With Distinction).
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Fremont: Nicolle Kimes.
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Arlington: Logan Tate.