University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates
The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 restrictions at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Arlington: Hannah Thompson.

UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.

Oakland: Hannah Brudigam.

Valley: Samantha MacMillan.

West Point: Jesse Prieto (With Distinction).

Post Masters Certificate in Nursing

Craig: Cynthia Bailey.

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fremont: Gessica Shukis (With High Distinction).

North Bend: Dannika Dendinger (With Highest Distinction).

West Point: McKenzie Wragge.

Master of Science in Nursing

North Bend: Julia Hoffman.

UNMC College of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine

Fremont: Justin Grassmeyer, Ellen Janssen, Rachel Samuelson (With Distinction).

Oakland: Megan Byrnes.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy

Wahoo: Darcy Barry (With Distinction).

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Bachelor of Science

Fremont: Nicolle Kimes.

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Dodge: Casey Reynold Wisnieski.

Howells: Jillian Lonowski.

Wahoo: Joseph Chmelka.

