University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 restrictions at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Arlington: Hannah Thompson.
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.
Oakland: Hannah Brudigam.
Valley: Samantha MacMillan.
West Point: Jesse Prieto (With Distinction).
Post Masters Certificate in Nursing
Craig: Cynthia Bailey.
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Fremont: Gessica Shukis (With High Distinction).
North Bend: Dannika Dendinger (With Highest Distinction).
West Point: McKenzie Wragge.
Master of Science in Nursing
North Bend: Julia Hoffman.
UNMC College of Medicine
Doctor of Medicine
Fremont: Justin Grassmeyer, Ellen Janssen, Rachel Samuelson (With Distinction).
Oakland: Megan Byrnes.
UNMC College of Pharmacy
Doctor of Pharmacy
Wahoo: Darcy Barry (With Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science
Fremont: Nicolle Kimes.
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Dodge: Casey Reynold Wisnieski.
Howells: Jillian Lonowski.
Wahoo: Joseph Chmelka.