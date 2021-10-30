 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomes over 2,500 new students this fall

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha

Pell grant students: 26%

Students with federal loans: 57%

Cost to attend varies by college

Price after financial aid: UNMC did not admit full-time, first-time undergraduate students, and did not report net price or graduation rate.

6-year graduation rate: UNMC did not admit full-time, first-time undergraduate students, and did not report net price or graduation rate.

Median debt: $15,000

Began repayment in five years: 92%

Average earnings after 10 years: $108,500

 UNMC Facebook page

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomes 2,510 new students this fall as they make a commitment in the health professions and begin educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

The following area students are among the new UNMC students:

College of Pharmacy

Fremont: Shane Rapp.

Wahoo: Theodore Blum.

College of Medicine

Fremont: Logan Baumberger, Samantha Schindler.

Wahoo: Lauren Crockett.

College of Dentistry

Dentistry program

Yutan: Ellie Petersen.

College of Nursing

College of Nursing Kearney Division

Fremont: Lexi Proskovec.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Lyons: Kassandra Prieto-Garcia.

Graduate Studies

Fremont: Mary Von Seggern.

College of Public Health

Master of Public Health

Hooper: Caleb Kuddes.

College of Allied Health Professions

Occupational Therapy

Scribner: Lauren Wobken.

Physical Therapy

Fremont: Zachary Smrcina.

Hooper: Andrew Poppe.

Yutan: Christian Keays.

Physician Assistant

Fremont: Brant Ridder.

Wahoo: Hailey Bohac.

Radiography

Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.

