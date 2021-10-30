University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomes over 2,500 new students this fall

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomes 2,510 new students this fall as they make a commitment in the health professions and begin educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.
The following area students are among the new UNMC students:
College of Pharmacy
Fremont: Shane Rapp.
Wahoo: Theodore Blum.
College of Medicine
Fremont: Logan Baumberger, Samantha Schindler.
Wahoo: Lauren Crockett.
College of Dentistry
Dentistry program
Yutan: Ellie Petersen.
College of Nursing
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Fremont: Lexi Proskovec.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Lyons: Kassandra Prieto-Garcia.
Graduate Studies
Fremont: Mary Von Seggern.
College of Public Health
Master of Public Health
Hooper: Caleb Kuddes.
College of Allied Health Professions
Occupational Therapy
Scribner: Lauren Wobken.
Physical Therapy
Fremont: Zachary Smrcina.
Hooper: Andrew Poppe.
Yutan: Christian Keays.
Physician Assistant
Fremont: Brant Ridder.
Wahoo: Hailey Bohac.
Radiography
Wahoo: Maximus Hohn.