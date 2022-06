University of Nebraska-Omaha graduates

The University of Nebraska-Omaha held commencement ceremonies for May 2022 graduates on May 13 at Baxter Arena.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Gary Fehlhaber, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Madeline Foreman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brittney S. Fuentes, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

Fremont: Elizabeth Buesing, Master of Arts; Franchesa Garcia, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Holly Grasz Kiefer, Master of Social Work; Elizabeth Greunke, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elizabeth Hansen, Master of Arts; Nicholas Hill, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Emily Jones, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Hannah Leeper, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Preston Reiger, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Riley Vitamvas, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Karla Zavala, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

Hooper: Haley Bundy, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Fellix Dorsey, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Nathan Taylor, Highest Distinction, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Sierra Taylor, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.

Howells: Ashley Vanderworker, Master of Social Work.

Mead: Tanner Degner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ana Leise, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Communication.

North Bend: Kathryn Muller, Master of Science.

Oakland: Elise Martin, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Trishtian McNeill, Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Wahoo: Anne Kenney, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sydney Moline, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Trede, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics

Waterloo: Pat Caveye, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Communication.

West Point: Sheldon Disher, Master of Accounting; Bayleigh Hoffman, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Abel Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Diego Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Joshua Wordekemper, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Aviation.

Yutan: Natalie Barry, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Trevor Sheibal, Bachelor of Arts in Music.

