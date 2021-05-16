University of Nebraska-Omaha graduates

University of Nebraska at Omaha
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni through seven commencement ceremonies held in-person at UNO’s Baxter Arena on Friday, May 7, and Monday, May 10.
Approximately 1,761 students graduating in May 2021 received degrees from UNO at the May 2021 commencement ceremonies.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Cedar Bluffs: Kyle Scott Block, Bachelor of Science.
Dodge: Ashley Lyn Ortmeier, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Fremont: Shiloh Renae Hansen, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Ashley Brianne Moseman, Bachelor of Science in Gerontology; William S. Oliver, Bachelor of Science; Dustin R. Pennington, Magna Cum Laude Extra Muros, Bachelor of Arts; Brooke Elise Poehling, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science; Jack Henry Schulz, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Zachary Russell Smrcina, Master of Arts; Brock Yannone Walla, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Herman: Alexis Rae Pawoll-Marshall, Master of Science.
Howells: Emily Rose Ritzdorf, Distinction, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.
Lyons: Breanna Marie Parks, Bachelor of Science.
Valley: Benjamin Michael Ripa, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Benjamin Andrew Schnatz, High Distinction, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Michayla Marie Stawniak, Bachelor of Science.
Wahoo: Whitley Rose Hettenbaugh, Doctor of Education; Shannon Lea Homes, Master of Science; Mallory Joyce Lindstrom, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Caleb Ryan McGill, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Una Taylor Novotny, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Jonathan James Wotipka, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Waterloo: Dalton Wirges, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
West Point: Marissa Isabel Barrios, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Hannah Rae Hunke, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Lee Jahnke, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Amanda Meister, Master of Science; Samuel Miserez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Jordan Peatrowsky, Bachelor of Science in Education; Natalie Perez, Magna Cum Laude Extra Muros, Bachelor of Arts; Mireya Rodriguez-Madueno, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Taylor Marie Ruskamp, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lorenzo Saldana-Estrada, Bachelor of Science; Oscar Urquidez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kaitlyn Marie Watson, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.