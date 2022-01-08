University of Sioux Falls dean's list

The University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology.
Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
