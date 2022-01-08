 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

University of Sioux Falls dean's list

  • 0
Dean's List University of Sioux Falls.jpg

The University of Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Area students named to the dean’s list include:

Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology.

Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News