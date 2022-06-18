University of Sioux Falls dean's list

More than 600 students have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.
To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The following area students were honored:
Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, Elementary Education; Derek Smith, Criminal Justice and Psychology.
Yutan: Rylie Jones, Business Administration.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
