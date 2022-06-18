 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Sioux Falls dean's list

University of Sioux Falls

More than 600 students have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.

To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, Elementary Education; Derek Smith, Criminal Justice and Psychology.

Yutan: Rylie Jones, Business Administration.

