University of Sioux Falls dean's list

University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls has announced that more than 600 students qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list.
Cassidy Feenstra and Derek Smith, both of Fremont, were among the students were qualified for the dean’s list.
Feenstra is majoring in elementary education while Smith is majoring in criminal justice.
