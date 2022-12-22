 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Sioux Falls dean's list

The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2022 dean’s list.

Area students named to the dean’s list are Cassidy Feenstra of Fremont and Rylie Jones of Yutan.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

