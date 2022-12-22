University of Sioux Falls dean's list

The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Area students named to the dean’s list are Cassidy Feenstra of Fremont and Rylie Jones of Yutan.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today