University of Sioux Falls graduate
University of Sioux Falls graduate

University of Sioux Falls

Olivia Martin of Fremont graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from University of Sioux Falls.

Martin was among nearly 500 students who were candidates for degrees in the 2020 graduating class.

University of Sioux Falls found new ways to celebrate the class of 2020 by mailing graduation boxes to each graduate containing a commencement program, diploma cover, and in USF tradition, a purple towel representing the commission to serve others that comes with the responsibility of an education.

Additionally, a virtual commencement recognition video was released to celebrate graduates which can be found at www.youtube.com/usiouxfalls.

