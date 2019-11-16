University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Tyler Ruzicka of Colon earned dean’s list recognition for the College of Letters and Science.