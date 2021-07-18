University of Wyoming honor roll

University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming lists 37 students from Nebraska on the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Elijah Andrew Wiese of Fremont was among the Nebraska students earning recognition.

Morningside University

Morningside University has named 238 students as Roadman Scholars and 141 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.

Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.