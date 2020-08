Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

University of Wyoming

Addison W. Gloeb of Fremont has been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming.

The president’s honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.