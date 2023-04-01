Future health care professionals from communities across the state will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney this fall as part of the largest-ever class to enter the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP).

A total of 56 high school seniors were recently accepted into KHOP, a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and educating students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school. Participants are awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend UNK and guaranteed admission to the University of Nebraska Medical Center if all requirements are met.

Launched in 2010, KHOP addresses an urgent need for health care professionals in rural Nebraska by providing training for students from these communities. Program participants can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.

In addition to the full-tuition scholarship, members receive a $2,000 room waiver through the KHOP Learning Community. A requirement for freshmen, the one-year residential learning community gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition to college. KHOP members also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area, better preparing them for professional school.

The following area students will start the Kearney Health Opportunities Program this fall:

Craig: Erin Jensen, nursing.

Fremont: Caitlin Pitt, medicine.

Hooper: Kaylee Hilbers, nursing.

Howells: Blair Fiala, physical therapy.

Linwood: Alli Jelinek, pharmacy.

North Bend: Rebekah Voss, occupational therapy.