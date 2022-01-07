UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 fall semester

University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.
Dodge: Grace Dvorak, Sara McEvoy, Erin Catherine Franzluebbers.
Fremont: Alyssa Willcox, Dan Shipley, Hope Hansen, Jacob Michael Weston, Joe Kment, Jon Kment, Kenan Brodd, Madi Hughes, Mara Hemmer, Nate Grimm, Shelby Bracker, Rochelle Marie Hazelton, Sydney Morgan Thurlow.
People are also reading…
Hooper: Reagan Kelly Klein.
Malmo: Toni Greenfield.
North Bend: Dani Richardson.
Oakland: Emily Carmichael, Mike Brands.
Wahoo: Erin Miller, Kelly Richards, Nate Konecky, Tessa Gatewood, Kolten John Cada, Olivia Louise Scott, Alyssa Ann Walla.
Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Christine Rhen.
West Point: Gabi Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Zahira Guadalupe Lopez, Lauren Leslie Wragge.
Yutan: Carson Ray Pilkington.