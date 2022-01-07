UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 fall semester

University of Nebraska at Kearney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.

Dodge: Grace Dvorak, Sara McEvoy, Erin Catherine Franzluebbers.

Fremont: Alyssa Willcox, Dan Shipley, Hope Hansen, Jacob Michael Weston, Joe Kment, Jon Kment, Kenan Brodd, Madi Hughes, Mara Hemmer, Nate Grimm, Shelby Bracker, Rochelle Marie Hazelton, Sydney Morgan Thurlow.

Hooper: Reagan Kelly Klein.

Malmo: Toni Greenfield.

North Bend: Dani Richardson.

Oakland: Emily Carmichael, Mike Brands.

Wahoo: Erin Miller, Kelly Richards, Nate Konecky, Tessa Gatewood, Kolten John Cada, Olivia Louise Scott, Alyssa Ann Walla.

Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Christine Rhen.

West Point: Gabi Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Zahira Guadalupe Lopez, Lauren Leslie Wragge.

Yutan: Carson Ray Pilkington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.