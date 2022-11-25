 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK contest asks high schoolers to share state’s ‘untold stories’

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is seeking the help of high schoolers across the state to share some of Nebraska’s “untold stories.”

That’s the theme of this year’s Nebraska Emerging Writers and Artists Contest, an annual competition sponsored by the Phi Eta Sigma freshman honor society in collaboration with the UNK Writing Center, Sigma Tau Delta English honor society, Phi Alpha Theta history honor society and UNK Art Society.

Open to any Nebraska high schooler, the contest gives students an opportunity to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes. Participants are asked to submit an essay, poem, short story or artwork (photography, painting, drawing or 3D) to be judged by UNK undergraduate students. First-place winners in each category will receive a $100 prize and runners-up will be awarded $50.

Every submission must use the “Untold Stories” theme as inspiration. Students could highlight a hometown legend, off-the-beaten-path site, fascinating flora and fauna or little-known aspects of important events such as the death of Crazy Horse at Nebraska’s Pine Ridge or the birth of Malcolm X in Omaha. “Untold stories” about Nebraska's physical environment, its diverse population, challenges the state overcame and other issues also should be considered.

To submit an entry, visit https://tinyurl.com/UNKsubmissions and follow the contest guidelines. The submission deadline is Feb. 28, 2023. Only one entry is allowed per person.

For more information, email Phi Eta Sigma President Tessa Eldridge at eldridget@lopers.unk.edu or faculty adviser Maria O’Malley at omalleym2@unk.edu.

