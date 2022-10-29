UNL hosts more than 750 Nebraska high school journalists at convention

More than 750 students and teachers from 48 Nebraska high schools visited the University of Nebraska–Lincoln on Oct. 17 to learn journalism and media skills from professional journalists, college educators and high school advisers.

The Nebraska High School Press Association convention, co-sponsored by the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, offers a variety of learning opportunities for students in broadcasting, newspaper (online and print), yearbook and sports communications.

Throughout the day, students could attend 33 sessions on a variety of media-related topics — from sports writing to social media best practices.

The event kicked off with a keynote presentation by Husker alumna and Lincoln native Alyssa Schukar, a Washington, D.C.,-based photojournalist, educator and writer who is a frequent contributor to The New York Times and Feeding America, a national network of food banks. She is also a co-director of the 75-year-old Missouri Photo Workshop, which connects early-career photographers with industry leaders who guide them through the process of narrative, documentary storytelling.

During an awards ceremony after the keynote, the organization presented Distinguished Adviser of the Year awards to David Stevens of Fremont High School and Jean Brown of David City’s Aquinas High School.

The NHSPA also honored Mindy Burbach, Lincoln Public Schools communications director, with its R. Neale Copple Friend of Journalism award, which acknowledges those who significantly support scholastic journalism. In a new award this year — NHSPA Administrator of the Year — the organization honored Audrey Downey, principal of Lexington High School, for her support of scholastic journalism.

The NHSPA also recognized high school student winners in its annual awards competition.

The Cornhusker Award – the highest honor in the yearbook category – was presented to 13 schools. Among the winners was Yutan High School’s yearbook (The Chieftain).

During an adviser meeting, the organization held elections for the NHSPA executive board. Re-elected to their respective positions as large school and at-large representatives were Mark Hilburn, current board president and Millard West teacher, and David Stevens, current secretary and Fremont teacher. The group also elected three new board members: Chris Jenson of Elkhorn High School and Kirsten Gilliland of Grand Island Northwest, who will represent medium-sized schools, and Rod Henkel of Mead, the small-school representative.

Major sponsors of the convention and its annual awards include the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, School Newspapers Online sites and Walsworth Publishing.

The NHSPA is open to all high school instructors of journalism and/or advisers of student publications in Nebraska. For additional information, including how to join, visit http://www.nhspaonline.org.